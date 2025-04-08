FADE Enters its Final Weekend at Vanguard Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a resonant opening week, Vanguard Theater's production of Fade by Tanya Saracho moves into its final weekend, April 10-13. With talkbacks, standout performances, and evocative design, this timely play continues to explore race, class, and identity-conversations that remain urgently relevant.

Directed by Dana Iannuzzi, Fade is set in the world of Hollywood television and follows Lucia, a Mexican-born novelist trying to navigate a new job as a TV writer, and Abel, a janitor at the studio whose quiet observations challenge her assumptions. Their evolving relationship peels back layers of identity, colorism, and unspoken power dynamics within and between cultures.

The cast features Carlos Ibarra as Abel (Living & Breathing, The Good Cop) and Courtney Corso-Casiano as Lucia (Carousel, Metamorphoses, Coriolanus). Set Design by Rodrigo Escalante, Costume Design by Ariana Michel-Hamblin, Lighting Design by David Heguy, Sound Design by Kris Werking.

Final performances: Thursday, April 10 at 8:00 PM; Friday, April 11 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, April 12 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, April 13 at 2:00 PM; Sunday, April 13 at 7:00 PM. Throughout the weekend, audiences can also take part in talkbacks and special events diving into the themes of the play.

