Entertainment Line Up Announced For NJ Renaissance Faire

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire proudly celebrates its 10th glorious season this summer. The grounds of Liberty Lake, located in Bordentown, NJ, will transform into the magical fantasy world of Crossford. Guests of all ages will enter through the castle gates and be swept away by the engaging interactive cast, endless entertainment and delicious fare.

This season the Faire welcomes back royal Knights, which are always a crowd favorite. Guests cheer for their favorite Knight during exciting jousting matches each day of the event. Lord Oakheartt wanders around the grounds providing exquisite photo opportunities with guests as the living tree man. Adamo Ignis will take the stage during the Faire's final weekend with her mesmerizing fire performance and street circus act, and Shakespeare Approves will bring smiles to guests during his comedic, interactive performances.

Nipper's Nook, a special space created just for kids, provides an area to enjoy creative craft making and musical exploration with provided instruments. While there are many performances that will capture the hearts and attention of the smallest guests, new this year, one of the Faire's many stages will be dedicated to children's entertainment. Magical unicorn rides, a thrilling Knight School and beautiful faeries crafting large-scale bubbles add to the unforgettable fairytale landscape.

Music fills the shire with acts including Nothing Sacred performing traditional Irish, Celtic and Pirate music, and father and son Celtic musical act, The Kennedys. The Righteous Blackguards blend pub songs, folk and Celtic tunes, with an occasional top 40 hit, making audiences laugh and blush along the way. The noble women of Chaste Treasure sing beautiful harmonies laced with fiery innuendos, which always brings adult audiences to their feet!

Special attractions include: Scottish Highland Games (May 18-19), the incomparable aerialist Shelli Buttons, the dapper, record-breaking Jacques ze Whipper; and the wildly entertaining swashbuckling comedic act Lords of Adventure.

The non-stop entertainment, perfect for every age group, begins each day at 11am and continues through 6pm. Guests can let their Game of Thrones house flag fly, while releasing their inner-child in a welcoming world of imagination!

For tickets, tons of photos and additional information, visit NJRenFaire.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You