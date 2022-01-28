Elizabeth Synnott to Star in WHY DO FOOLS FALL IN LOVE?

Celebrate Valentine's Day with singer/performer Elizabeth Synnott, accompanied by Jim Gregory on piano, as she stars for one night only, in Why Do Fools Fall In Love? - a night of music, musings, banter, and amazing food. Why Do Fools Fall In Love? will be presented on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 8 PM at Il Mulino Ristorante, which recently re-opened in Dumont, NJ. Why Do Fools Fall In Love? comes with a pre-fixe dinner ($75-$90), and reservations are required and can be made by calling (201) 384 - 7767 or by visiting Ilmulinodumont.com.

In Why Do Fools Fall In Love?, Ms. Synnott takes a comical and musical look at love and romance - the good, the bad, the ugly, and the beautiful kind of relationships we live through, or only hear about and after the year we have all had, it's a perfect night out on the town. Songs include I've Got The World On A String, Fly Me To The Moon, My Romance, Bewitched, Bothered & Bewildered, I Can't Help Falling In Love, My Funny Valentine, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, What I Did For Love and S'Wonderful.

Elizabeth Synnott (Writer/Performer) is a working entertainer with a background in opera, musical theatre, and cabaret. Classically trained, she has been a principal concert soloist throughout Europe and the US since her professional debut with the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Among her most memorable performances was her appearance in Theatrefest's production of Terrance McNally's Masterclass with actress Leslie Uggams. She has appeared as a principal performer in several series in the United States and abroad, including "The Magic of Christmas" and a "Tribute To Paul Whiteman. "In New York, she was a featured performer in Mendelssohn's "Elijah" and Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms" at Carnegie Hall, performed a two-woman show titled, "Irresistible" at The Producer's Club and featured in many shows with The Company, a professional theater in residence at Hackensack Performing Arts in NJ. She performs her one-woman shows (yes, there are others) around Bergen County wherever she can. A Dumont resident since 2005, she is happy to be here at Il Mulino, where she and her family, Cormac & Conor, frequent.

Jim Gregory (Pianist) enjoys an active career as a pianist, organist, and professional choral singer. Raised in Harrington Park, he graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan before continuing his studies piano, organ, and music theory at the North Carolina School of the Arts and Indiana University. He was a Fulbright Grant recipient for organ study in Vienna, Austria, where he lived and worked for eight years. He sang extensively with the Arnold Schoenberg Choir and the Vienna Staatsoper and Vienna Volksoper in venues throughout Europe and the US, including at the Vienna and Salzburg Festivals and the BBC Proms. Since returning to the US, he has performed with various professional ensembles in New York City, emphasizing sacred and contemporary music. He also sang in several productions at New York City Opera. He is active as an accompanist and particularly enjoys collaborating with talented high school students around Bergen County. Since 2014 he has been the Director of Music at Saint Peter the Apostle Church in River Edge.

Il Mulino is located at 132 Veterans Plaza, Dumont, NJ 07628

Reservations are required by calling (201) 384-7767

Il Mulino is a BYOB establishment.

For more information, visit Ilmulinodumont.com