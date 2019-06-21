East Lynne Theater Company Presents Its Student Workshop Production

Last year's "Story Theater" went so well for East Lynne Theater Company's Summer Student Workshop, that the company is doing it again this year, with different short plays. Three are adapted from The Brothers Grimm: "The Master Thief," "The Golden Goose," and "The Three Travelers." "Bianca" or "The Witches Curse," was written by a 15-year-old Louisa May Alcott. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the complete book of Alcott's "Little Women:" the first half was published in 1868. There's a lot of fun in these plays as characters go to great lengths to get what they want.

This production involves the deceptively simple use of storytelling, with the imagination, to create different characters and locals. A particular pleasure for the actors and audience in "Story Theater" is when the invisible becomes visible.

After nine, three-hour sessions, students, ages 10-15, will perform "Story Theater" on Monday, July 1, at 8:00 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street in Cape May, where the company is in residence. This marks ELTC's 13th Summer Student Workshop production, and for the past twelve years, students have performed for full houses. This popular event is free and attended by all ages.

Like the past few years, the workshop leader is Rob LeMaire, who this year, is assisted by Andrew Lofredo and Jakob Pender. Rob is the assistant director for ELTC's returning production of "Arsenic and Old Lace," and also takes on the role of Teddy Brewster. This past year, he directed "The Wizard of Oz" and "Pride and Prejudice" at Ocean City High School. Andrew is a sophomore at the University of Central Florida pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre. Currently he's also a very busy production assistant for ELTC's mainstage production "Summerland." Jake, who attends school in Avalon, was in ELTC's "Ah, Wilderness!" Artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth and technical director Lee O'Connor are also on hand to help with the production.

Meanwhile, ELTC's NJ premiere, the provocative and mysterious "Summerland," continues Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. only through July 20. There is not a performance on July 4, but there is one on Sunday, July 7.

For information about the workshop, mainstage season, touring shows, and educational outreach, and to make reservations, call 609-884-5898, e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com, or visit www.eastlynnetheater.org.





