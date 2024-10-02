Dueling Pianists Mark Weisner & Rob Carroll to Play The Chest's Shake Rattle & Roll Fall Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shake, Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos, New York City's longest running all request Rock ‘n Roll party, is coming to northern New Jersey to perform in The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County's Fall Celebration on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Dueling pianists, Mark Weisner and Rob Carroll, will present an evening of live piano music, comedy, and cabaret at the Englewood Field Club, located at 341 Engle Street in Englewood, New Jersey, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Weisner performed for several years on the FOX TV show, Don't Forget the Lyrics, with host Wayne Brady.

The New York Times hailed the “popular late-night Saturday event”, where “two dueling pianists egged on more than 200 patrons to belt regardless of vocal quality or human dignity. People stood up at their tables, sang and clapped.”

The Fall Celebration is open to the public. During this all-request, rock and roll party, guests will pick the playlist. Weisner and Carroll will mix the music, comedy, and audience interaction in a sing-along, laugh-along, and dance-along show. They consider themselves virtually “unstumpable” regarding requests!

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace of Ramsey will cater a range of food for guests to enjoy. During October, The Community Chest will observe Emotional Wellness Month. The fall celebration's net proceeds will be used to support local mental health programs in Bergen County.

Registration, Raffle Tickets and Sponsorships

Admission to the celebration is $125 per ticket. Registration may be done online at https://weblink.donorperfect.com/chest-fall2024. Guests may also purchase their registration tickets with a check made out to The Community Chest and mailed to 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631.

Raffle tickets are also available to purchase. The NYC Night Out package valued at $800 for two to attend a Broadway show, dinner at Lattanazi Cucina Italiana (NYC), and round trip car service. Other raffle opportunities include a $100 worth of lottery tickets and gift cards to local restaurants valued at $300.

Sponsors, to date, of the event are Suzan Gordon, Amie and Nadeem AbuRustum, The Alfiero and Lucia Palestroni Foundation, Inc., Adam and Franci Steinberg, April and Alex Uram, Shelly and Justin Wimpfheimer, RSK Associates, LLC, Valley Bank, and VRH Aviation Construction Specialists.

Individuals and businesses may participate as sponsors of the fall celebration. A range of sponsorship opportunities are available with various marketing opportunities to be distinguished as a philanthropic business leader in the community, visibility with community leaders and influential citizens, a positive image with current and potential customers, and the knowledge their tax-deductible contribution makes a positive difference. Raffle tickets and sponsorship opportunities may be purchased at https://weblink.donorperfect.com/chest-fall2024.

For further information, contact Associate Director Vicki Sidrow at (201) 568-7474 or vicki@communitychestofenglewood.org. Contributions to support The Community Chest may be sent by check made out to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street, 2nd Floor, Englewood, NJ 07631. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law.

About The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in Englewood, New Jersey, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 91 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact Executive Director Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Instagram, and YouTube.

