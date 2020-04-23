Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Presents Online Improv Classes

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional Theatre in Residence at the Oakes Center in Summit, will offer an online Improv Class for adults and teens beginning May 2. In light of the social distancing order now in place, Dreamcatcher has restructured our class to accommodate a range of levels using the Zoom platform.

Lulu French (Maplewood) will teach the six-week Improv Comedy for Teens and Adults class, running from May 2 through June 13 on Saturdays from 12:00-2:00 pm, with no class on Memorial Day weekend. Registered students will receive a link which they can use to access the class for their virtual sessions, where they will unleash their creativity, listen and respond more sensitively, and above all, have fun.

This class delves deep into the craft of improv with more complex games as the weeks progress. This mixed level Improv Class is great for new improvisers, and also for actors who want to add another dimension to their skills. As always, the environment is supportive and responsive to the needs of students with any level of experience. Improv is a valuable skill for countless situations such as public speaking, auditions and job interviews as well.

Lulu French first took improv classes at Gotham City Improv two decades ago and has been improvising ever since. In addition to being a graduate of GCI, she has also studied improv under Amy Poehler, Matt Walsh, and Matt Besser, various Second City alumni such as Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys), and improv masters Michael Gellman, Dave Razowsky, and Aretha Sills. She has appeared in numerous improv performances in NYC improv theaters such as Gotham City Improv, the Magnet Theater, and Upright Citizens Brigade, as well as with Dreamcatcher's own The Flip Side. Lulu has been teaching improv since 2000 and has recently opened her own business, Rocket Improv.

The cost for the six-week class is $210. To register for the class or for information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at The Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.





