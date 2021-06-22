Daniil Trifonov to Begin NJSO Artist-in-Residence Tenure In EMERGE Part 3: An NJSO Concert Film

Grammy Award winner and Musical America 2019 Artist of the Year Daniil Trifonov will begin a yearlong tenure as New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Artist-in-Residence with a performance of Shostakovich's First Piano Concerto in EMERGE Part 3: An NJSO Concert Film, premiering June 30.

Trifonov will also give two weeks of in-person mainstage performances with the NJSO during the Orchestra's soon-to-be-announced 2021-22 concert season as part of his residency.

EMERGE Part 3 premieres June 30 at 7:30 pm at njsymphony.org/emerge and on the NJSO's YouTube channel. Directed by Yuri Alves and produced by DreamPlay Films, part of Newark-based DreamPlay Media, the film will be available on demand for free after the premiere.

Music Director Xian Zhang says: "Daniil Trifonov is a phenomenal artist at the piano, and he has had an incredible musical connection with the NJSO in his performances in New Jersey. He is one of the most sought-after and compelling artists of his generation, and I am so thrilled to welcome him as our Artist-in-Residence through next season. He will perform both in-person and virtual programs, so our audiences across and beyond the Garden State will be able to experience Daniil with our Orchestra."

Zhang conducts the NJSO Concert Film program, which pairs Beethoven's Fourth Symphony with Shostakovich's piano concerto. The concerto performance also features NJSO Assistant Principal Trumpet Anderson Romero.

The film fuses concert footage with riveting images inspired by and filmed in New Jersey. This final installment of the EMERGE film trilogy broadens the visual canvas beyond Newark and urban landscapes, going as far as Cape May, with a focus on nature and wildlife. The film is presented in 4K Ultra HD.

Zhang says: "The NJSO Concert Films with DreamPlay Films bring audiences right up close to our musicians and also out into Newark and New Jersey, and that pairing has been very powerful to see on screen. I know audiences will love the finale of EMERGE."

To provide a high-quality video and audio experience on audiences' televisions and speakers, DreamPlay Films filmed the NJSO performance live on RED cinema cameras. Longtime NJSO audio engineer and multiple Grammy Award winner Tim Martyn recorded and mixed the audio for the concert, recorded on stage at NJPAC in Newark in March.

Director Yuri Alves says: "It has been an honor to partner with Xian Zhang and the NJSO in crafting this film trilogy, to seize the opportunity to weave in super talented artists of non-traditional backgrounds, and to spotlight the faces and places of Newark and New Jersey into a tapestry of image and sound. I hope the audience feels rewarded by the journey presented in this film trilogy."

Producer Igor Alves says: "I want to thank NJSO, the DreamPlay team and everyone who contributed to these powerful, unique works, created in the face of one of the most challenging times ever. The EMERGE concert films are a celebration of artistry, innovation, and resiliency-I hope they delight audiences for years to come."

This concert film premiere has been rescheduled to June 30 from its original June 23 date.

Daniil Trifonov as artist-in-residence is made possible by Judy and Stewart Colton.

EMERGE: An NJSO Concert Film Trilogy

A musical journey without boundaries.

EMERGE Part 3: An NJSO Concert Film

Wed, June 30, at 7:30 pm

The paths to grace are before us, if we embrace our liberty of spirit. Now is the time to renew our love for life, nature and one another.

Xian Zhang, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Anderson Romero, trumpet

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

Yuri Alves, director

Igor Alves, producer

DreamPlay Films

Tim Martyn, audio producer

SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 1

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4

This film features the NJSO and Daniil Trifonov on stage with riveting images inspired by and filmed in New Jersey. Presented in 4K Ultra HD.