Morven Museum & Garden explores the history and culture of Roosevelt, NJ from an experimental immigrant community in the 1930's to present-day artist colony.

More than 100 objects from 25 collections are shown together for the first time in Dreaming of Utopia: Roosevelt, New Jersey, on view November 15, 2019 through May 10, 2020.

November 15, 2019-May 10, 2020, opening Reception November 14 at 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.





