DO PORTUGAL CIRCUS Is Coming To Woodbridge, NJ in April

Do Portugal Circus is Returning to Woodbridge, NJ this April. Bringing a fun filled, action packed show for the entire family to enjoy including death defying stunts, beautiful aerial acrobatics, jugglers , dancers and the funniest clowns around!

Do Portugal Circus will be performing at the Woodbridge Center this April from the 12th until the 28th. The Circus is suitable for all ages and can be enjoyed by young and old alike. A representative from the circus says "Our show is perfect if your looking for something to do with kids but it's also a great show for adults and is a really fun night out with friends and family"

The show last roughly one hour and 45 minutes and is jam packed full of different circus acts including Spanish Web, Aerial Hoop, Jugglers, Hand Balancing, Acrobats, Clowns and much more.

The circus is a 5th generation traditional traveling circus run by the Portugal family and originated in Mexico over 30 years ago. "Circus is in our blood and we carry our Portugal family name with pride" says Aldair Portugal. The Circus now travels throughout the USA and is excited to be back in Woodbridge this year.

Show Times will run as follows with the exception of opening night Friday 12th of April which will start at 8pm. Monday through Friday there is one performance a day at 7.30pm, Saturdays there are 3 shows starting at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm and Sunday there are 2 shows starting at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets can be purchased online or from the onsite ticket office on arrival.

"A combination of excellence and magic takes you on a journey of laughter and pure amazement. Our talented and passionate artists will have you gasping in awe as they perform their death-defying acts. And of course, no circus is complete without our wonderful clown that will have you grinning from start to finish. It truly is a show that every generation can enjoy, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime!"

Tickets and more information can be found at www.DoPortugalCircus.com.