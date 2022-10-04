Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DANCING WITH THE STARS: Live! The Tour Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center, January 19, 2023

Starring Dancing with the Stars dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Alexis Warr.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

DANCING WITH THE STARS: Live! The Tour Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center, January 19, 2023

Dancing With the Stars is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production!

Launching January 6th at MGM National Harbor in Washington DC, this year's all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up-close, and personal.

The Dancing with the Stars Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $79-$149 and go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 am. Tickets can be purchased at MayoArts.Org or by calling the box office at 973-53908008. VIP packages are available Tuesday, October 4.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, Britt Stewart, and So You Think You Can Dance winner Alexis Warr who now appears on Dancing with the Stars.

From our pros: "Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege - the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour! We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you've made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance."

"Dancing with the Stars: Live!" is produced by Faculty in association with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs live coast to coast Monday nights (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT) on Disney+





More Hot Stories For You


Eagle Theatre's New Leadership Team Invites Audiences to Join the Party All Season LongEagle Theatre's New Leadership Team Invites Audiences to Join the Party All Season Long
October 5, 2022

Eagle Theatre in the Downtown Arts District of Hammonton, New Jersey has announced its 2022-2023 Season: Connection, Community and Creativity.
South Orange Performing Arts Center Announces 2022 GalaSouth Orange Performing Arts Center Announces 2022 Gala
October 5, 2022

On Saturday, November 5 at 6PM, patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club for the South Orange Performing Arts Center's 2022 Gala. The event—SOPAC's largest fundraiser of the year—will raise significant funds to support local arts education and serve the community through arts experiences that inspire and transform.
Centenary Stage Company Fringe Festival to Present MY WITCH: THE MARGARET HAMILTON STORIES This MonthCentenary Stage Company Fringe Festival to Present MY WITCH: THE MARGARET HAMILTON STORIES This Month
October 5, 2022

Continuing Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Fringe Festival is the Fat Knight production of My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories, running October 20 through 30. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.
The MAC Players to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY This MonthThe MAC Players to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY This Month
October 5, 2022

The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center's community theater group, returns this fall with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy on October 21-23 and October 28-30.
STNJ Presents FLORENCE and MOJOSTNJ Presents FLORENCE and MOJO
October 5, 2022

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is excited to bring two very different but superb one-act plays, Florence and Mojo, by Alice Childress to its Main Stage. Alice Childress, often acknowledged as the only 20th-century African-American woman to have written, produced, and published plays for four decades, was at the height of her powers in the 1950s and 60s.