DANCE ON THE LAWN, Montclair NJ's FREE Outdoor Dance Festival Returns In September

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's outdoor dance festival, will return to the front lawn of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 73 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 7 from 3-5pm. FREE.

A premiere showcase and mentoring Launchpad for NJ and NY's finest choreographic talent, Dance on the Lawn offers Montclair residents and neighboring communities a sneak peek at emerging and established artists from New Jersey and the New York area.

Celebrating its sixth anniversary year, Dance on the Lawn 2019 will feature performances by 10 New York and New Jersey dance companies and schools. The 2019 Festival will also include a new work by Oluwadamilare 'Dare' Ayorinde, a Nigerian American freelance dancer and choreographer living in New Jersey. Oluwadamilare will be the fifth recipient of Dance on the Lawn's "Emerging NJ Commissioned Choreographer" award.

"I participated in the past with Kyle Marshall Choreography as a dancer and can attest to how 'Dance On The Lawn' gave a sense of community and mentorship that wove its way into the dance itself. I am excited to deepen relationships as I present new work in New Jersey. I am grateful for the support to continue my creative research from a place that values dance, community, joy and how they intersect. In spaces like this you can release into the push and pleasure of your work." - Oluwadamilare 'Dare' Ayorinde

*The 2019 Dance on the Lawn LINEUP (program subject to change):

NEW JERSEY SCHOOLS

LINDA D'AMICO'S ACADEMY OF DANCE (Pompton Plains)

LISA BACHELOR'S UNIQUE PERFORMANCE ARTS CENTER (West Orange)

KATHY COSTA'S DANCEWORKS & COMPANY (Montclair)

Sharron Miller'S ACADEMY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS' PERFORMANCE WORKSHOP ENSEMBLE (Montclair)

NEW JERSEY COMPANIES:

MIGNOLO DANCE (Charly & Eriel Santagado/Metuchen);

FREESPACE DANCE (Donna Scro - Artistic Director/Montclair)

MAURICE CHESTNUT/DANCE THERAPY (Maurice Chestnut/Artistic Director/Newark)

10 HAIRY LEGS (Randy James -Artistic Director (Highland Park)

NEW YORK COMPANIES:

SOFIA FORERO, THE HERACLITUS PROJECT

Dance on the Lawn was founded by Montclair resident Charmaine Warren in 2014, hoping to increase New Jersey's exposure to dance by bringing professional and emerging companies, plus students of dance from around the state, together to perform in a community setting. In addition to offering presentation opportunities, Dance on the Lawn created an "Emerging Commissioned New Jersey Choreographer" and mentor program to help support young, emerging artists.

Charmaine Warren is a recipient of a 2017 Bessie Award for "Outstanding Performance," as part of The Skeleton Architecture Collective. She is also winner of the Dance NJ's JETE AWARD, in honor of founding the Dance on the Lawn Festival. Dance NJ is the service organization committed to advocating the excellence of dance and dance education in the state. Ms. Warren, together with Laura Marchese, DOTL Managing Director, are the guiding force behind "Dance on the Lawn: Montclair's Dance Festival." Ms. Marchese is a recipient of a NJ Governor's Arts in Education Distinguished Teaching Artist Award. In 2018, Ms. Marchese received national recognition as a Master Teaching Artist in Dance by Young Audiences Arts for Learning.

The New Jersey State Arts Council has given four awards to Dance on the Lawn artists: Nancy Turano, Artistic Director, NJ Dance Theatre Ensemble, DOTL artist since 2014-2018; Kyle Marshall, DOTL 2016 "Emerging Commissioned New Jersey Choreographer" recipient; Lauren Connolly, DOTL 2017 "Emerging Commissioned New Jersey Choreographer" recipient; and Hillary-Marie, Choreographer/Director FutureSTEP Tap Company, DOTL 2017 participating artist.

DANCE ON THE LAWN has presented a series of "Garden Dances" as part of their "6 Months to Our 6th Season" campaign. "Garden Dances" brings together local lovers of dance to raise funds for DOTL's upcoming fall festival. Jessica and Quincy Troupe, longtime supporters of the program, served as "Garden Dances" hosts in May; Debbie and Frank Gibbons hosted the program in June. Both the Troupes and Gibbons' are Montclair residents.





