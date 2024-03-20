Comedian Justin Silva Comes to the Hard Rock Hotel This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See comedian Justin Silva as he unveils his new show at the Hard Rock Hotel, Saturday June 21st at 7 p.m.

From working as an electrician and part time as a server at Chili’s Restaurant, Justin Silva figured out the workforce was not working out for him and persued his dream of being a comedian. After his first comedy show, he knew that being on stage and making people laugh was where he belonged. A year and a half later, he decided to quit his job and pursue his dream. Justin worked hard to become a better comedian. He attended open mics, performed for free at comedy shows, and accepted hosting gigs for very little to no money. He also started creating content and posting it on social media. As a result, his popularity grew rapidly.



Born and raised in New Haven, CT, this New England funny man decided to move with his fiancé to Florida to take his career to the next level. Justin continued to grind and work daily to become a more significant act. He dreams of creating people's favorite space to laugh and is touring in a 2024 Worldwide Tour. He believes that what you put in this game is what you get from it. Justin will continue to work hard and put in all that he can, with great faith that he will achieve his goals.