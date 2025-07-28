 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Comedian Alfred Robles to Perform at NJPAC in February 2026

The stand-up favorite will bring his signature crowd work to the Victoria Theater stage.

By: Jul. 28, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcome stand-up comic Alfred Robles for a special midnight performance on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. at the Victoria Theater’s Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage.

Known for his sharp wit and viral crowd work, Robles has toured internationally with Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and appeared on Comedy Central’s Stand-Up Revolution, Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias, and HBO’s Entre Nos. A native of East Los Angeles, Robles delivers high-energy, unpredictable sets fueled by spontaneous audience interaction and irreverent storytelling.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office (1 Center Street, Newark, NJ).




Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos