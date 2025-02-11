Chris Pinnella Brings a 10-Piece Orchestra to Asbury Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Chris Pinnella (former lead singer with Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his 10-Piece Orchestra as they bring you reimagined interpretations from some of the most prolific bands and songwriters of the last century. Pinnella's powerful vocals, which sound like a mix of Josh Groban and Michael Buble, together with his phenomenal orchestra, seemingly bend genres, and take each song into majestic territory.

Pinnella and company will be there Sunday February 16th at Tim McLoone's Supper Club in Asbury Park, NJ. Expect to hear a refreshed setlist filled with The Beatles, U2, Bruce Hornsby, Cody Fry, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, Simon and Garfunkel, Judy Collins, Led Zeppelin, Roberta Flack and more.

The band is composed of 10 phenomenal musicians with Michael Gilch musical directing on Piano, Gary Mazzaroppi on Upright Bass, Ryan Cullen on Drums, Paul Heaney on Lead Guitar, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitar with John Martin on Trumpet and Greg Grispart on Sax. Rounding out the group is Kate Goddard on Violin, Will Marshall on Viola, and Jenn Fantacchione on Cello.

Comments