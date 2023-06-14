Chevy Chase Will Appear in Conversation at NJPAC Following Screening of CHRISTMAS VACATION

Join in for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer and laughs. This special screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation includes a live conversation with none other than “Clark Griswold” himself. Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni share behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the making of the movie, and answer your questions about Chevy's storied career, including SNL and Caddyshack.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available to take photos after the show. So grab your ugly holiday sweater and refill your eggnog, because “nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas!”



Tickets to see Chevy Chase go on-sale Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

The event is on Friday, December 15th at 8:00 p.m.