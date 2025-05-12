Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's SUMMER EVENINGS to Return to Alice Tully Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will present the tenth season of Summer Evenings -- six concerts featuring artists from CMS's international, intergenerational roster performing chamber music that complements the summer spirit — refreshing, invigorating, and fun.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to hear many of the extraordinary young artists who are current members of the CMS Bowers Program: pianists Evren Ozel, Sahun Sam Hong and Anna Geniushene; violinists Julian Rhee and Lun Li; cellists Jonathan Swensen and Sterling Elliot; and the Viano Quartet, making its Alice Tully Hall recital debut this summer with CMS.

The Chamber Music Society's Summer Evenings concerts take place Tuesdays and Saturdays in July at Alice Tully Hall (July 8, 12, 15, 19, 22 and 26), with all tickets just $20. The audience is invited to a free post-concert wine reception with the artists.

To make the concerts as accessible as possible to a large and varied audience, CMS continues to offer all tickets at $20 and to provide 100 free tickets per performance via public lottery in partnership with TodayTix; the lottery for each concert opens two weeks before the performance date.

“We are thrilled to invite audiences to enjoy Great Performances of specially selected effervescent chamber music works perfect for the summer season. Audiences will see and hear world-class musicians in the beautiful acoustics and air conditioned comfort of Alice Tully Hall," said CMS executive director Suzanne Davidson. "We expanded Summer Evenings to six performances last summer, and the concerts continue to sell out, so get your tickets early and join us for a free wine reception—with the musicians—after the concert. We look forward to seeing you in July."

CMS Summer Evenings 2025

*Indicates artist is a current CMS Bowers Program Member

**Indicates a work new to CMS

Tuesday, July 24 • 7:30 PM

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall

Mozart Sonata in F major for Violin and Piano, K. 376

Beethoven Trio in E-flat major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 1, No. 1

R. Schumann Adagio and Allegro in A-flat major for Cello and Piano, Op. 70

Brahms Trio in C major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 87

Evren Ozel*, Gilles Vonsattel, PIANO • Julian Rhee*, VIOLIN • Paul Watkins, CELLO

Saturday, July 12 • 5:00 PM

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall

Purcell Fantasia Upon One Note for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello

Muffat “Passacaglia” from Sonata in G major for Strings

Mozart Quintet in C minor for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, K. 174

Beethoven Duet in E-flat major for Viola and Cello, WoO 32, “With Two Eyeglasses Obbligato”

Mendelssohn Quintet No. 1 in A major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, Op. 18

Bella Hristova, Arnaud Sussmann, VIOLIN • Matthew Lipman, Paul Neubauer, VIOLA • Nicholas Canellakis, CELLO

Tuesday, July 15 • 7:30 PM

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall

Beethoven Variations on “Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen” from Die Zauberflöte for Cello and Piano, WoO 46

Mendelssohn Quartet in F minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 2

Franck Quintet in F minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello

Michael Stephen Brown, PIANO • Stella Chen, Lun Li*, VIOLIN • Lawrence Dutton, VIOLA • Jonathan Swensen*, CELLO

Saturday, July 19 • 5:00 PM

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall

Mendelssohn Concert Piece No. 1 in F minor for Clarinet, Bassoon, and Piano, Op. 113

Schulhoff Divertissement for Oboe, Clarinet, and Bassoon**

Mozart Selections from Divertimento of Mozart Arias for Wind Quintet (arr. Schottstädt & Manz)**

Dutilleux Sonatine for Flute and Piano

Beethoven Quintet in E-flat major for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano, Op. 16

Sahun Sam Hong*, PIANO • Tara Helen O'Connor, FLUTE • James Austin Smith, OBOE • Sebastian Manz, CLARINET (and arranger) • Marc Goldberg, BASSOON • Nathaniel Silberschlag, HORN

Tuesday, July 22 • 7:30 PM

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall

Glinka Variations on a Theme of Mozart for Piano

Beethoven Variations in G major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 121a, “Kakadu”

Schubert Adagio e Rondo concertante in F major for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, D. 487

Glière Selections from Ten Duos for Two Cellos, Op. 53

Arensky Quartet No. 2 in A minor for Violin, Viola, and Two Cellos, Op. 35

Anna Geniushene*, PIANO • Francisco Fullana, VIOLIN • Lawrence Dutton, VIOLA • Sterling Elliott*, Inbal Segev, CELLO

Saturday, July 26 • 5:00 PM

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall

The Viano Quartet*

Haydn Quartet in D minor for Strings, Hob. III:83, Op. 103

Mozart Quartet in G major for Strings, K. 387

Mendelssohn Fugue in E-flat major for String Quartet, Op. 81, No. 4

R. Schumann Quartet in A major for Strings, Op. 41, No. 3

Viano Quartet* (Lucy Wang, Hao Zhou, VIOLIN • Aiden Kane, VIOLA • Tate Zawadiuk, CELLO)

