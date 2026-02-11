Centenary Stage Company to Present DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company will present DIAL “M” FOR MURDER from February 20 through March 8 in the Sitnik Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Centenary University, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Frederick Knott, DIAL “M” FOR MURDER is a new version of the classic thriller that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s film adaptation. The story follows Tony, who becomes convinced that his wife Margot has been unfaithful. Although the affair appears to have ended, Tony’s jealousy leads him to construct a calculated plan built on suspicion and manipulation, setting in motion a chain of events that escalates toward danger and murder.

The cast includes Diana Cherkas as Maxine, Campbell Symes as Margot, Chris Robertson as Tony, Scott McGowan as Lesgate, and Carl Wallnau as the Inspector. Wallnau also directs the production.

Ticket prices are $27.50 for Thursday performances, which include a Buy One / Get One Rush Special; $29.50 for Friday evenings; $30.00 for Saturdays; and $27.50 for matinees. Student and child tickets (under 12) are $17.50 for all applicable performances. A special Hackettstown resident discount will be available at the door for the February 20 2:00 p.m. performance.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 p.m. and two hours prior to performances.