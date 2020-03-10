Centenary Stage Company Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With SEAMUS EGAN PROJECT

Centenary Stage Company carries on the spirit and celebration of St. Patrick's Day with Seamus Egan Project. The performance will take place at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 21st @ 8:00 pm.

Seamus Egan has inspired generations of musicians and helped define the Irish music of today. As a multi-instrumentalist, Egan put his mark on the sound of the Irish flute, tenor banjo, guitar, mandolin, tin whistle, and low whistle, among others. He's worked with Sarah McLachlan, was the composer for the award-winning film The Brothers McMullen and has scored numerous documentaries and indie films. Egan feels Irish music holds similar capacities as classical or jazz music - the way these genres cut across all ethnicities, uniting communities around the world. Music comes naturally to Seamus Egan and his mastery of the tradition is only one facet of his plans to continue moving Irish music forward. Today, musicians play Irish music all over the world and part of this comes from the constant evolution the tradition has seen in the past century.

Seamus Egan Project has been the pre-eminent Irish-American band of their generation for the past 20 years, continuously renewing Irish music with fresh ideas. The band is comprised of Moira Smiley (singer/composer), Kyle Sanna (composer/producer/guitarist/improviser), Owen Marshall (guitar/mandolin/banjo) and Seamus Egan. All members of the Seamus Egan Project are remarkable musicians, performers and clinicians sought for their expertise at festivals and conferences throughout the world.

Seamus Egan Project will perform in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Saturday March 21st at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $32.00 for Adults and $20.00 for children under 12/students for all seats in advance. Ticket prices increase $5.00 more on the day of the performance. (Additional ticketing fees apply.)

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.





