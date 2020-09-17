Centenary Stage Company Celebrates 35th Season with SONGS OF PROMISE

The concert will feature hit Broadway showtunes all focusing on the company's theme for the anniversary season: Hope.

Centenary Stage Company kicks off its official 2020 - 2021 season on Saturday, September 26 with a special outdoor Gala titled "Songs of Promise: An Evening of Music Celebrating Centenary Stage Company's 35th Season."

The concert will feature hit Broadway showtunes all focusing on the company's theme for the anniversary season: Hope. The concert will begin at 6:30pm on the front lawn of Centenary University (Rain date September 27th, 2020). This cabaret concert will feature special live entertainment from some of Centenary Stage Company's favorite artists.

You'll hear songs from productions like Songs for a New World, Avenue Q, Man of La Mancha, Spongebob The Musical, Nine to Five, and many more! Singers will include talented alumni of Centenary University's Theatre Degree Program, past CSC performers, and current Centenary Students. In addition to hearing some of Broadway's greatest hits you'll also be able to buy concessions from local food truck, "Rosie's Empanadas" and ice cream donated by "Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream" in Ledgewood, NJ.

Admission for the event is free, but CSC would appreciate donations at the door, in any amount you feel comfortable. CDC and government recommendations regarding Covid-19, including wearing face coverings and social distancing family groups by at least 6 feet will be strongly encouraged. Reservations for these events are required and limited. Please make your reservations and find more information at www.centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979-0900.

