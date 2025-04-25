Centenary Stage Company 2025-26 Artistic Internship Program Now Accepting Applications

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company, the not-for-profit professional theatre company in residency on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ is now seeking applicants to join the 2025/26 Artistic Internship Program.

This paid internship opportunity is a year-long commitment from the start date and offers a monthly stipend. Centenary Stage Company is seeking to fill internship positions by July 1, 2025. No housing is provided, and all eligible candidates must be local hire with the ability to commute. Interested candidates may apply via e-mail or mail by submitting a resume, cover letter, and (2) letters of recommendation.

To apply via e-mail please send the required materials as PDF attachments to: Christopher.young@centenaryuniversity.edu.

Please include CSC 25/26 INTERNSHIP APPLICATION in the subject line of the e-mail.

By mail, please send materials to:

Attn: Christopher Young, GM

Centenary Stage Company

400 Jefferson Street

Hackettstown, NJ 07840

For more information call the Centenary Stage Company Box Office at (908) 979 - 0900 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 1:00 – 5:00 PM.

About the program:

The Centenary Stage Company Artistic Internship program is designed to provide each intern with the opportunity to explore all facets of the business of theatre, from administrative to performance and production. The program is geared toward applicants who have completed their undergraduate training and are seeking to bridge the gap between their academic careers and the professional theatre industry while providing emerging artists with a place to cultivate their early careers. The aim of the program is to equip interns with a clear understanding of how the business of theatre works on every level by providing real-world experience in a hands-on fast-paced professional environment, gaining experience in a variety of capacities while developing a wide array of skills. Interns will work alongside and directly with industry professionals, both resident artists and professional guests with national reputations, providing unique networking opportunities.

All interns, regardless of specific area of focus, will work closely with CSC staff, gaining extensive training in the day-to-day operations and management of the business, including but not limited to assisting with box office, marketing, development, fundraising, community and educational outreach, company management, patron relations, content creation and graphic design, social media management, web development, and all other administrative initiatives. Interns will become proficient with AudienceView Professional ticketing software, as well as various other software programs utilized by the organization including but not limited to Microsoft Office Suite and Adobe Programs, such as Photoshop. Although primarily administrative in nature, the internship program does encourage and provide interns with opportunities to continue developing and exploring their areas of focus.

Interns with a performance focus will be granted the opportunity to audition for and, if cast, perform in CSC productions. Although the internship does not guarantee casting or performance roles, it does promise performance opportunities to those interested. Performance focused interns may be eligible to earn membership into Actors’ Equity Association (AEA) through AEA’s Open Access Program if cast in a CSC mainstage production operating under a standard AEA contract. AEA membership is not guaranteed and any fees associated with membership are the sole responsibility of the individual.

Interns with a production/technical focus will be granted the opportunity to work in production shops, rehearsal studios and/or serve as assistant directors, assistant stage managers, company managers, as well as various other production roles as desired and/or as dictated by individual production needs. These interns will have the opportunity to work with resident production staff, alongside guest professional designers, and with AEA stage managers and actors.

Additionally, all interns will have the opportunity to audition for and/or participate in Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series Touring Program. Interns participating in the CSC Young Audience Series Touring program will be eligible to receive additional per performance stipends.

This is a paid internship with a monthly stipend provided. Interns participating in the Young Audience Series Touring Program will be eligible to receive additional per performance stipend when applicable. No housing is provided, and all applicants must be local hire with the ability to commute. The 2025/26 Artistic Internship is a year-long commitment from the start date and flexible evening and weekend availability as dictated by the performance calendar is required.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

