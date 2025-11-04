Cedric The Entertainer, Moe and More Set for Upcoming BergenPAC Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC will present two new shows. Cedric the Entertainer on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at 8 p.m.; moe. on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$79-$99-$109-$129-$159

Cedric Antonio Kyles, known to audiences around the world as Cedric the Entertainer, is a multi-hyphenate creative force: executive producer, director, actor, comedian, and author. With a career spanning over three decades, Cedric has become one of the most celebrated and versatile figures in entertainment. He currently stars in and executive produces the hit CBS comedy The Neighborhood, recently renewed for its 8th and final season. His performance earned him a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series – his sixth nomination in the category.

moe.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$40-$60-$80

Thirty-five years ago, a posse of University of Buffalo-based musician-friends got together to play music. Out of freewheeling sessions bursting with bold, genre-defying creativity and tongue-in-cheek humor, a 6-headed monster named moe. emerged. Decades later, moe.'s tireless work ethic, DIY resourcefulness, infectious songwriting, and highly-engaged fanbase – the Famoe.ly – have enabled the sextet to earn a successful career. Yet, the guys have never rested on their laurels as “jam band pioneers.” They average 100 shows per year, and regularly release vital new music, including the band's latest album, Circle of Giants (ATO), its 13th release.