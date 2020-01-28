Carolyn Dorfman Dance will host the third annual Dance Union Festival at the Hamilton Stage in Rahway on February 6, 7 and 9. Registration for this popular celebration of dance is now open for programs that include master classes, open rehearsals, professional development, and a culminating performance.

The program begins on Thursday, February 6 with a new addition - Dance Union on the Move. Using funds from the Board of Trustee's DEPTH (Dance that Empowers People To be more Human) Initiative, Carolyn Dorfman Dance will offer masterclasses and mini lecture/demonstrations at area schools and community organizations: a masterclass at Edison Intermediate school in Westfield and mini-lecture/demonstrations at the Deron School in Union and Community Access Unlimited (CAU) in Cranford.

On Friday, February 7, the nationally acclaimed company presents master classes for high school students at Hamilton Stage starting at 9:30 a.m. In the afternoon there will be an open rehearsal with the company as well as professional development for dance educators led by the company's artistic director, noted choreographer Carolyn Dorfman. Registration for these programs is required by calling 908-687-8855.

Dance Union Festival concludes with a performance by Carolyn Dorfman Dance joined by high school dancers, local dance studios, and other professional companies and dancers from Union County starting at 3:00 p.m. at Hamilton Stage, 360 Hamilton Street, Rahway, NJ 07065. Tickets for this program are only $15 for general admission and $9 for students and seniors, available through www.ucpac.org.

The performance, co-hosted by Freeholder Bette Jane Kowalski, features the following groups:

· Dance Companies - Carolyn Dorfman Dance, Buggé Ballet, LeAnn Yanelli Dance, Kean University Afro-Latin Dance Project, and The Well Performance Project

· Dance Studios - Harmony Dance Center, Susie Karlik's Dance Sensation, and Rahway Dance Theatre

· High School Dance Programs - Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy, Cranford, Jonathan Dayton, Kent Place School, Linden, Union County Academy for Performing Arts, and Rahway Dance Revolution

This arts program is made possible in part by a 2019 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders. For more information about the event and about the dance company, visit www.carolyndorfman.dance.

Photo Credit: Whitney Brown.





