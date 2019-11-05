Carolyn Dorfman Dance To Debut At Madison Community Arts Center

Carolyn Dorfman Dance, a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, makes their debut performance at the new Madison Community Arts Center at 10 Kings Road, on Sunday, November 17, at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for the limited space venue are $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students.

Comprised of ten multi-ethnic, stunning dancers, Carolyn Dorfman Dance is known nationally and internationally for emotional resonance and artistic excellence for its performances and for interactions with students and audiences. This interactive, narrated Backstage Pass performance features excerpts from popular repertoire works including "WAVES" and "Interior Designs." At the end of the show, the audience will be invited to become a part of the creative process.

An ingenious work, "WAVES," which premiered at the world-renowned NJPAC, pushed choreographer Carolyn Dorfman to create new and visceral movement connections between her talented dancers and stunning music which has been recorded by human beat boxer Pete List, cellist Jessie Reagan Mann and recorder player Daphna Mor. As dance critic Robert Johnson observed, "WAVES is a community that leaves no one behind."

The visually stunning "Interior Designs" incorporates an original score by Svjetlana Bukvich, with video mapping projections by the highly popular multi-media design team, Kate Freer and David Tennent, as the entire arts center becomes the stage. When the piece was premiered in 2013, the Star-Ledger hailed it as a Top Ten Dance Event of the Year, applauding how the work drew "everyone into its complex, digital world...". Created by four female artists, "Interior Designs" brings art and technology together to create an unforgettable human experience.

Following the 3:00 p.m. performance, everyone attending is invited to stay for a meet and greet reception with Carolyn Dorfman and the dancers. Tickets are only $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students with children five and under admitted free. Tickets may be ordered in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4410609 or by calling the box office at 800-838-3006, ext. 1. For more information on Carolyn Dorfman Dance, visit www.carolyndorfman.dance.





