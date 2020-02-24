Candice Guardino Brings ITALIAN BRED to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts center (NJPAC) presents Candice Guardino Italian Bred on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



Back by popular demand! In her one-woman show Italian Bred, actress and storyteller Candice Guardino shares a heartfelt look at her quirky childhood on Staten Island. With humor and skill, Candice impersonates all of the members of her sitcom-worthy family, from her matter-of-fact father to her outspoken, chain-smoking grandmother. From learning to make meatballs to learning how to drive, Italian Bred is a story of growing up filled with hilarious, universal truths that will make you think about your own family.

"Italian Bred is not just laughs ... it's real funny, unique and true-to-form life."

-The Staten Island Advance



Tickets to see Candice Guardino Italian Bred are On-Sale Friday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)





