Broadway's Jeremiah James To Host Music Mountain Theatre's 2025 Gala

Music Mountain Theatre has announced that actor, writer, and producer Jeremiah James will serve as emcee for its 2025 gala, An Enchanted Evening, on Sunday, September 7 at New Hope’s Hotel du Village. The event will feature a buffet dinner, dancing under the stars, and live entertainment by MMT favorites.

James is an accomplished stage and recording artist whose career spans the U.S. and the UK. He was one of the youngest performers ever nominated for a Los Angeles Theater Ovation Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his performance as Bobby Child in Crazy for You. In London, he has played Curly in the Cameron Mackintosh revival of Oklahoma! and Billy Bigelow in the pre-West End tour of Carousel. Off-Broadway, he starred as El Gallo in the long-running The Fantasticks and in the new musical Sweetee.

His credits also include work as producer and book writer of the 2018 West End musical It Happened in Key West and standby for Nick Arnstein in the 2022 Broadway revival of Funny Girl. James is an original member of the vocal group Teatro, whose debut album went gold in the UK, and performed for Queen Elizabeth II at the 2007 Royal Variety Performance. His solo debut album Tupelo was released in 2010. Most recently, he co-created and directed The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience, an award-winning immersive show soon to launch a Las Vegas residency.