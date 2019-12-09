BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Update: CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ - Paper Mill Playhouse Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for New Jersey:

Best Actor in a Musical

Jake Oliver - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company 6%

Avionce Hoyles - GREASE - Mayo Performing Arts Center 4%

Ricky Francese - PIPPIN - Villagers Theatre 3%

Best Actor in a Play

Aaron Ratzan - LIFE IS A DREAM - Holmdel Theatre Company 5%

Aidan Bradley - THE GREAT GATSBY - Triple Threat Workshop 4%

Matt Burns - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cranford Dramatic Club 4%

Best Actress in a Musical

Gaelen Gilliland - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company 3%

Laiona Michelle - LITTLE GIRL BLUE: THE NINA SIMONE MUSICAL - George Street Playhouse 3%

Jenna Ravenda - NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

Best Actress in a Play

Ashley Leone - A BETTER PLACE TO BE - The Growing Stage 6%

Diane L. Parker - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company 5%

Maureen Silliman - THE BELLE OF AMHERST - Two River Theater 4%

Best Cabaret Performance

Alice Ripley - BROADWAY AT THE BARN: RIPLEY PRESCRIPTION - Holmdel Theatre Company 14%

TRANSGENDER STARBORN: DISCO QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - Surflight Theatre 12%

Kelli O'Hara - IN CONCERT - Kean Stage 10%

Best Choreography

Lorinda Haver - NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 8%

Amanda Grace - NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club 7%

John Stephan - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 6%

Best College Student Production

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Centenary Stage Company 15%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Kean University 13%

PARADE - Kean University 12%

Best Community Theater Company

Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 10%

Holmdel Theatre Company 8%

Ocean City Theatre Company 7%

Best Community Theater Production

NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company 6%

GREASE - Mayo Performing Arts Center 5%

Best Costume Design

Carolyn McCaffrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 9%

Katie Keissling - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 6%

Zachary Mazouat - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club 6%

Best Director of a Musical

Kathy Connolly - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company 7%

Margaret Davis - NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 4%

Dann Dunn - MAMMA MIA! - Ocean City Theatre Company 4%

Best Director of a Play

Jake Oliver - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company 8%

Elise Joyner & Megan Tobias - DEAD DOG PARK - Kean University 6%

Shannon Agnew - JUNIE B. JONES - Ocean City Theatre Company 4%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 6%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Centenary Stage Company 4%

GREASE - Mayo Performing Arts Center 4%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company 9%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - McCarter Theatre Center 8%

BLOOD WEDDING - Kean University 5%

Best Hair/Wig Design

Sal LoRicco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 23%

Emma Witkowski - HAIRSPRAY - Curtain Call Performing Arts Center 17%

John Rattacasa - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 14%

Best High School Student Production

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Morristown High School 15%

SPAMALOT - Bishop Ahr High School 14%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Chatham High School 10%

Best Lighting Design

Tyler Daddario - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 9%

Xavier Pierce - LITTLE GIRL BLUE: THE NINA SIMONE MUSICAL - George Street Playhouse 8%

Todd Williams - MAMMA MIA! - Ocean City Theatre Company 6%

Best Musical

CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ - Paper Mill Playhouse 18%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Paper Mill Playhouse 17%

MAMMA MIA! - Surflight Theatre 15%

Best Musical Direction

Warren Helms - NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 10%

Mandy Milne & John Stephan - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 6%

Mark Fifer - LITTLE GIRL BLUE: THE NINA SIMONE MUSICAL - George Street Playhouse 5%

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - McCarter Theatre Center 19%

DRACULA - Centenary Stage Company 12%

YASMINA'S NECKLACE - Premiere Stages 8%

Best Professional Theater Company

Paper Mill Playhouse 45%

Surflight Theatre 11%

George Street Playhouse 8%

Best Projection Design

Ian Wehrle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 22%

Sean Lough - NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club 22%

Pat DeFusco - FUN HOME - Haddonfield Plays & Players 17%

Best Set/Scenic Design

Mike Darcy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 7%

Mary Boner - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 7%

Joyce Horan - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company 5%

Best Sound Design

Sean Pedrick - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 12%

Michael Dress - MAMMA MIA! - Ocean City Theatre Company 7%

Karin Graybash - LITTLE GIRL BLUE: THE NINA SIMONE MUSICAL - George Street Playhouse 7%

Best Stand-up or Improv Comedy Performance

Gilbert Gottfried - A NIGHT WITH Gilbert Gottfried - Black Box Performing Arts Center 38%

Kara Lindsay - THAT ONE NIGHT - Thinking In Full Color at PS Wine Bar 29%

Joe Conklin - JOE CONKLIN - Gateway Playhouse 15%

Best Touring Production

ROMEO AND JULIET - Black Box Performing Arts Center 32%

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE - State Theatre 19%

TALES FROM THE GARDEN - The Growing Stage 18%

Best World Premiere Play

Michael Puzzo - UNCLE VANYA: SCENES FROM A JERSEY LIFE - Hudson Theatre Works 14%

Martin Casella - BLACK TOM ISLAND - Premiere Stages 13%

Ken Ludwig - Ken Ludwig'S THE GODS OF COMEDY - McCarter Theatre Center 12%

