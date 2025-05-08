Brenda K. Starr Comes to NJPAC in June

Prudential North to Shore will present a night of Jersey Shore Freestyle with Brenda K. Starr on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. at House of Independents, 572 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park. Brenda K. Starr, known for her soulful pop voice in the late 1980s, is celebrated for hits like the Grammy-nominated ballad "I Still Believe" and the club favorite "What You See is What You Get."



Raised in New York City and a resident in New Jersey, Brenda pursued her passion for singing from a young age, and by 14, she had secured a production deal after impressing Harry Belafonte during auditions for Beat Street. As the queen of freestyle and house music in the late '80s, Brenda's star power rose with her chart-topping hits, leading to recognition from artists like Mariah Carey. She later embraced her Spanish roots, releasing the acclaimed album Te Sigo Esperando, which earned Gold and Platinum certifications, followed by successful Spanish language albums.



Continuing her evolution as an artist, Brenda collaborated with Latin music stars and toured extensively throughout Latin America, earning accolades and love from her fans. Don’t miss this chance to experience her phenomenal talent live!