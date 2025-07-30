BergenPAC: The Encore Series to Present Kansas With NJ Symphony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has unveiled The Encore Series, a three-part celebration of music, culture, and community. These exclusive soirées bring together unforgettable performances, elevated experiences, and a shared passion for the arts. This first show will kick off the nonprofit organization's fundraising efforts for the season.

Encore No. 1 Overture Presents:

Kansas with New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players

Sunday November 2, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$99-$129-$149-$169-$179-$199

An awe-inspiring concert that redefines what a live performance can be.

Step into a night of pure sonic magic as iconic classic rock legends Kansas join forces with the world-class New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players for an electrifying symphonic experience—an exhilarating nod to the Boston Pops tradition blending classic rock and the symphony sounds on one stage.

A limited number of special soirée tickets that include premium orchestra seating and pre- and post-show cocktail receptions are available for purchase at www.bergenpac.org/kansas

Tickets for just the performance range from $99 to $199 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster or via the bergenPAC Box Office on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 10 a.m.

With the purchase of this ticket, you are supporting arts education and world-class performances for thousands of people each year through bergenPAC's nonprofit mission to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community.