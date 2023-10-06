'Barrels O'Art' Exhibit is On Display Now in New Jersey

The temporary art installation of rain barrels will be on display at Carver Park, 302 2nd Street in Hackensack, through November 7.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

'Barrels O'Art' Exhibit is On Display Now in New Jersey

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation- ArtsBergen (NNJCF) celebrates National Arts and Humanities Month throughout October.  During the month, the NNJCF invites the public to see the “Barrels O’Art” exhibit, a free display of colorful, beautifully painted rain barrels in Carver Park in the City of Hackensack.  The temporary art installation of rain barrels will be on display at Carver Park, 302 2nd Street in Hackensack, through November 7.  The rain barrels beautify the flood-prone neighborhood and educate the public about flooding. 

Barrels O’ Art Project Installed

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative formed a selection committee comprised of Hackensack artists, community leaders, and residents to review the artists’ applications.  They selected these 11 artists from Hackensack and other municipalities in New Jersey to paint murals on the rain barrels in the "Barrels O' Art" project:

·Fiona Clark, Bloomfield

·Anthony Coplan, Wood-Ridge

·Emily Gilman Beezley, Manasquan

·Toney Jackson, Hackensack

·Lissanne Lake, North Bergen

·Guillermo Lopez, Ridgefield Park

·Dianna Mammone, Rochelle Park

·John Newcomb, Leonia

·Amrisa Niranjan, Hackensack

·Copie Rodriguez, Garfield

·Sasha Zinevych, Hackensack

               Each rain barrel provided a canvas for a painted mural.  The selected artists painted themes on the barrels compiled from a survey distributed earlier to residents of Hackensack.  Examples of those themes included animals, fantasy, architecture, cultural diversity, environmental protection, education, sports/athletics and the City of Hackensack in the future. The barrels raise awareness through the arts about ways to prevent future flooding, issues around environmental justice, and green infrastructure solutions. 

Win a Free Rain Barrel

               All of the rain barrels in the display will be given away to Hackensack residents and organizations through a random drawing.  People interested in receiving a free painted rain barrel may sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/Hackensackbarrels .  Similarly, Hackensack residents and organizations may sign up to win a free, unpainted rain barrel.  Only one barrel is available per resident or organization on a first-come, first-served basis.

Green Infrastructure and Environmental Justice for Flood Mitigation Project              

            With a 2023 AARP Community Challenge Flagship Grant, the public art and education project, Barrels O' Art, launched.  This activity comprises a part of the Partners for Places Green Infrastructure and Environmental Justice for Flood Mitigation project undertaken in partnership with the City of Hackensack and Greater Bergen Community Action.  Supporters of the project include The Funders Network, AARP, Valley Bank, and The Rotary Club of Hackensack.   For more information about the project, visit https://www.nnjcf.org/climate-action-mobilization-project-camp/giej/ .

National Arts and Humanities Month

During October, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF)-ArtsBergen joins arts organizations and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month.  The NNJCF-ArtsBergen initiative encourages members of the community to see public artwork in their area.  National Arts and Humanities Month, coordinated by Americans for the Arts, is a month-long celebration that grew out of National Arts Week and was started in 1985 by the National Endowment for the Arts and Americans for the Arts.



