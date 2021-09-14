BWW Review: YEAR ONE Now at Premiere Stages is a Gripping, Thought-Provoking Drama

Live theatre is back and Premiere Stages is opening their season with a moving production of the new play, Year One. Set in the early 1930's in Germany, the show portrays stark divergences in political ideologies within a family during a time of great societal change. This finely crafted play by Erik Gernard features superb direction by the theatre's Producing Artistic Director, John J. Wooten and a cast that brings the gripping drama to life. Year One was selected as a finalist from the 2020/2021 Premiere Play Festival. It is must-see theatre performed through September 26 at the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on Kean University's main campus in Union.

In his opening address to the audience on Sunday afternoon, John Wooten was enthusiastic about the theatre's return. "I'm so happy to welcome you back." He pointed out that Premiere Stages at Kean is one of the first theatres to be presenting a show in New Jersey and all safety protocols are in place including the wearing of masks for all patrons during the show.

In Year One, Anna is a widow, physician, and the single mother of young adult Peter. She and Peter live in a provincial home with Anna's mother-in-law, Claudia. Peter has high hopes for the future as he starts a new job and has a budding romance with an attractive, perky young woman, Rosemary. Rosemary and her family are great supporters of the German Reich while Anna is open about her contempt for Hitler and their country's emerging government. The family dynamic is stressed further when Anna's brother Max, with his secretive life, arrives for a stay.

The cast is ideal in their roles. Their portrayals are so convincing, you'll believe that the story is unfolding in real time. The company includes Kathy McCafferty as Anna; Kaitlyn Lunardi as Claudia; Eric Phelps as Peter; Kate Kearney-Patch as Rosemary and Kevin Loreque as Max. Memorable scenes include Anna happily presenting a cake made in a Jewish bakery to the rejection of the others; Rosemary telling Anna that a gold pocket watch is missing; Claudia making a political address; Peter and Anna doing a memorial planting; and the heartfelt discussion between Peter and Max.

The Creative team has done an excellent job creating the setting for the show. They include Technical Director and Scenic Design by Matthew Eggleton; Costume Design by Karen Lee Hart; Lighting Design by Zack Gage; and Sound Design by Greg Scalera. The Props Master is Helen Tewksbury and the Production Stage Manager is Dale Smallwood.

In these times, with the stark political divisions in our own country, Year One is a show that should be seen and will elicit important discussions. The bigotry and hatred that allowed Nazi Germany to gain power over the people must always be remembered and vigorously rejected.

Year One has a run time of approximately 90 minutes and it is presented without an intermission. For more information, schedules, and ticketing, please visit Premiere Stages at https://premierestagesatkean.com/.

Photo Credit: Mike Peters