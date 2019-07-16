BWW Review: SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY at The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ's Outdoor Stage Delights

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is offering theatergoers the perfect summer night out with their Outdoor Stage production, Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged). Written by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, cleverly directed by Brian B Crowe, and featuring three very talented actors, the show promises lots of laughs. Gather your group, pack a picnic, and head to the beautiful Greek amphitheater located on the campus of The College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station. This is a show that will please audiences of all ages. Youths under the age of 18 can go free so it's a great family night out.

In the show, a troupe of three actors enthusiastically performs a recently discovered manuscript by William Shakespeare. The voluminous text is demanding, but they give it their all. Their show becomes a hilarious frolic through the characters and scenes of many of Shakespeare's plays. But the fun doesn't stop there. There are misinterpretations, references to modern culture, and all sorts of silliness that will keep audiences captivated. Whether you are completely familiar with Shakespeare's canon, or a newcomer to the world of theatre, this is a show that is sure to please. It is a lively, colorful and imaginative mash-up of some of the Bard's best-known plays.

You'll be amazed by the theatrical gifts that Connor Carew, Jonathan Finnegan, and Ryan Woods bring to the stage. Their ability to portray multiple characters with impeccable comedic timing is impressive, and they even work in a little bit of puppetry. Dozens of Shakespeare's characters come alive in the fast-paced show as the ensemble accomplishes seemingly impossible costume changes. You'll enjoy Carew as Puck and Lady MacBeth; Finnegan as Juliet, and Hamlet; and Ryan Woods as Ariel and Dromio. And you won't want to miss this trio of actors as the witches from MacBeth.

The Design Team has created a fabulous setting for the show with imaginative effects that make the show shine bright. They include lighting design by Jason Flamos, sound design by Kari B. Bernston and costume design by Paul Canada. The Production Stage Manager is Katie Galaro.

Shakespeare's Long Lost Play (abridged) is proof that the themes and characters of Shakespeare's plays remain relevant. Make your plans to attend the show. We are sure you will be delighted and entertained.

Single tickets for Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged) are $38 with unassigned festival style seating. For tickets, call the Box Office at 973.408.5600 or visit https://www.shakespearenj.org/. You can also purchase tickets on site at the Outdoor Stage Box Office tent. The Theatre offers cost saving opportunities that includes free tickets to persons 18 and younger, a discount for Bank of America customers and their 30 under 30 program which offers $30 tickets for patrons 30 and under. The performance dates and times are Tuesdays through Sundays at 8:00 pm with a special twilight performance on Sundays at 4:30 pm.

Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia





