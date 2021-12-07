BWW Review: A JOLLY HOLIDAY at Paper Mill Playhouse is a Musical Treasure

Paper Mill Playhouse heralds the holiday season with a production that is a gift for music lovers and many more. A Jolly Holiday, Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits showcases songs from the Disney on Broadway Catalog. As the season brings families and friends together, this is a show for people for all ages.

The book is by Sandy Rustin. The production features outstanding direction by Casey Hushion, choreographies by Kenny Ingram, music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Jim Abbott, and musical direction by Geoffrey Ko who also conducts. The show will be presented on the Millburn stage now through January 2 with matinee and evening performances available. We attended opening night and the audience was thrilled with each and every moment.

A Jolly Holiday features a troupe of incredibly talented Broadway stars having a festive tree decorating party while performing treasured Disney songs. The cast includes Major Attaway, Dan DeLuca, Kara Lindsay, Jarran Muse, Kissy Simmons, along with the understudies, Bronwyn Tarboton, and Dion Simmons Grier. The company presents impeccable renditions of the musical numbers and also tells about their personal connections to Disney productions.

The show opened with the welcoming tune, "Be Our Guest" by Major and Company from Beauty and the Beast. Highlights, too numerous to mention, included "Circle of Life" by Jarran from The Lion King; "My Strongest Suit" from Aida by Dan; "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid by Kara; and "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan by Jarran and Kissy. The first act ended with songs from Newsies that first debuted at Paper Mill Playhouse before its successful Broadway run.

The second act continued with a thrilling array of songs such as "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" by Kara and Company from Mary Poppins; The Bare Necessities by the Company from The Jungle Book; "Out There" by Jarran from The Hunchback of Notre Dame; "Somebody's Got Your Back" by Major, Dan and the Company from Aladdin. The act concluded with selections from Frozen, a perfect finale to the holiday reveling.

The set for A Jolly Holiday is magical with a towering, beautifully lit Christmas tree. The lighting effects enhance each song with dazzling color changes. The creative team includes scenic design by Kelly James Tighe; costume design by Sarita P. Fellows; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Matt Kraus; and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Kristin Newhouse.

The Disney on Broadway Catalog is known for inspiring, spirited, and touching modern music and A Jolly Holiday, Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits brings audiences the best of the best.

We applaud Paper Mill Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Managing Director, Michael Stotts for continuing to bring metro area audiences the opportunity to enjoy top theatre.

Tickets for Jolly Holiday, Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or by going online at www.PaperMill.org. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance. Subscription packages are also available starting at just $114.



Paper Mill Playhouse is committed to a safe reopening and requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audiences over 12, as well as the wearing of face coverings for all staff and audiences in the theater and lobbies. For the complete and latest protocols please visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade