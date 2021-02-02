BWW Blog: Theatre Over Boredom

Tell me if this sounds at all familiar. You're sitting at home on your couch. You can't remember how long you've been sitting there, or the last time you changed your pants. You would go and shower, but you're lacking the motivation to get up and do anything. Your computer screen reads "Are you still watching?" Netflix stopped playing an hour ago, but it just doesn't feel worth the effort to sit up and reach to hit the spacebar, so you've been staring at nothing the entire time, continually asking yourself "What am I doing?"

The answer is nothing. And the explanation is boredom. We have been sitting around with nothing to do and nowhere to go for too long. Boredom is not just irritating to endure; it can be very dangerous. According to a 2013 Psychology Today article, boredom can lead to a person feeling "emotional dismay" or seeking relief through exclusion (meaning tuning out from the world and rules around them), escape (most likely through entertainment), experimentation with a new substance, or excitement (meaning risk-taking). In our current situation, I imagine we are all eager to find something to change up our routine which is growing more mundane by the day. Particularly after being on a campus for so long, coming back to a society in which night life has almost disappeared completely is a bit of a culture shock. I miss having evenings with things to do, places to go, and people to see, and I imagine you feel the same way. With that being said, what could be more necessary than live theatre?

Live theatre is an outlet for so many people; whether they prefer to participate, or remain in the audience, it can be an incredibly eye-opening, healing experience. The Acting Studio Chicago elaborated on this idea in their article "5 Reasons Why Theatre Is Still Important," explaining that the art serves as a reminder that we are not alone, as we not only share a "space and an experience with the artists who are performing, we are sharing the experience with fellow audience members." Regardless of if you are in person with a five-member house, or watching a sold-out live stream, if you attend the performance, you will be able to participate in an activity that brings back a comforting feeling of a pre-pandemic world, allows you to connect with people, and gives you the chance to support artists who are finding ways to work and perform.

As not only a performer, but an avid theatre-goer, performance spaces closing was heartbreaking. I was days away from the tech week of a show I was performing in, my friends were in rehearsal for their own production, and as always I had been looking forward to what shows my family would see over the Summer. I wallowed in self-pity for weeks, but just as boredom was reaching its peak, I found out that my favorite drag queen was participating in a Digital Drag Fest. The ability to see such a talented performer who means so much to me, without even having to travel to New York, all for the price of $10 felt like a true godsend. Those thirty minutes where I watched her perform reinvigorated my love for her, for performing, and made me realize that although everything felt so different and frightening, theatre didn't go anywhere.

Obviously this was only a few months into the pandemic and I was lucky enough to find a performance of someone who meant the world to me, so the impact may be greater for me in that instance, but that does not mean that you should refrain from seeing a show. The purpose of a show is entertainment, and if you find something that you connect with and have a genuine interest in, I can guarantee it'll be a worthwhile evening.

Just imagine yourself, similar position as before. You're in front of a computer, but this time you're actually watching something. You're watching and supporting a talented artist express themselves through art, you're connecting with people around the world, and instead of slouching a permanent dent into your couch, you're sitting up excitedly, cheering them on from your household.

Not everyone closely follows theatrical events in their area, but there are countless online resources to aid you in finding local or online events, such as TheaterMania, Ticketmaster, and Songkick. It's important that in this time we are supporting ourselves and each other. Instead of sulking around your house, watch something that someone worked hard on. It may be only a half hour, but instead of adding another thirty minutes to a mundane schedule, change up your routine. I guarantee your eyes will light up the moment the lights go down.