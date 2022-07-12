BLUE'S CLUES AND YOU! Comes to NJPAC in October

Blue's Clues & You! Live on Stage comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, October 9th at 2 PM. In this epic new adventure, Josh is conjuring up a magical theater show, but he needs YOUR help! Kids and families will fall in love with theater as they solve Blue's Clues to discover what Josh needs to make a show. With Broadway-style song and dance, this production pulls out all the stops! Discover all the singing, dancing, laughing & creativity with Blue, her friends, and of course, YOU! See Josh and Blue skidoo in unique places! They'll make a rainbow with MAGENTA! They'll make a music video with RAINBOW PUPPY! They'll float in outer space! And MORE!



Featuring an all-new story crafted by Blue's Clues co-creator Angela C. Santomero, and under the direction of industry veterans John Tartaglia (Annie, The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan and Shrek the Musical at The Muny) and Melanie Lockyer (Allegiance, Les Misérables at the Fresno Grand Opera, Smokey Joe's Café and Miss Saigon at Music Theatre Wichita), Blue's Clues and You! Live on Stage will delight kids and parents alike with an array of distinctive puppets and puppetry techniques, as well as intricate scenic design utilizing LED video screens to transport audiences through moments and worlds unique to Blue and her friends. Families will also enjoy a mash-up of fan-favorite music from the television series and a lineup of brand-new original songs that will have kids up and out of their seats moving to the beat.



"We are thrilled to bring Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage to families to NJPAC," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "Blue's Clues is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations. We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy."



Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage is an epic new musical adventure that will help fans discover the joy of singing, dancing, and creativity the Blue's Clues & You way--with hugs, friends and laughter, while using their smarts and their very own Handy Dandy Notebooks to help figure out Blue's Clues. The show centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue's Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. With Broadway-style song and dance, this production pulls out all the stops. Kids of all ages will watch Josh and Blue skidoo to amazing places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with Rainbow Puppy, float in outer space, and so much more!



Tickets for Blue's Clues will go on-sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.