BE MORE CHILL Anniversary Concert to Have Additional Performance at Two River Theater

Two River Theater will present a third additional performance of the Be More Chill Anniversary Concert on Friday, July 25 at 4PM, to the line up of already scheduled performances. Plus, a new limited block of tickets will go on sale for the nearly sold out performances on July 24 and 25 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 24 at 12PM.

Two River is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the World Premiere of Be More Chill, the hit Broadway musical, with three concerts. With music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, book by Joe Tracz, orchestration by Charlie Rosen, and based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River, directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Chase Brock, on their Red Bank stage in 2015, and ran on Broadway in 2019.

Two River will reunite many of Be More Chill’s original Two River and Broadway cast members, for a concert presentation of the beloved musical. Performers scheduled to appear include Gerard Canonico (American Idiot, Groundhog Day), Katlyn Carlson (Bookie, The Neighborhood), Morgan Sioban Green (Fish, White Girl in Danger), Lauren Marcus (Company, Tick, Tick…Boom!), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Fleishman Is In Trouble), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, One Penny), George Salazar (Godspell, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (American Horror Stories, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The concerts will take place in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

“Be More Chill holds a special place in Two River history,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Beloved by audiences here, on Broadway, and around the world, we are thrilled to mark this special occasion by welcoming the Joes, Iconis and Tracz, back to Red Bank.”

“Be More Chill is a show that changed my life in countless ways,” says writer Joe Iconis. “I don't know where I'd be had Two River not taken a chance on me many years ago and I am so thrilled to celebrate ten years of this misfit musical on the stage where it was first performed. My collaborators and I cannot wait to spend a few days in glorious Red Bank partying with the fans who have supported us on this journey and looking toward the future. There's never been a better time to be a loser.”

