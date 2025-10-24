Aspire Performing Arts Company Will Perform FROZEN JR. in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This November, Aspire Performing Arts Company will present the musical Frozen JR. at the Fair Lawn Community Center in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, expanding upon the emotional journey of Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Performances will take place on Friday, November 21 at 7:00PM, Saturday, November 22 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, November 23 at 2:00PM.

Following the matinee performances on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23, meet and greets will be available with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. There will be an opportunity to take photos at no extra cost.

The musical is directed by Lisa Beth Vettoso, Aspire PAC Founder/Director. The production team also includes K. Leigh Weinman, Music Director; Melanie Della Peruti, Choreographer; Madie Jones, Stage Manager; Cheryl Wilbur, Production Manager; Danielle Laub, Production Assistant; and Alexa Ahmuty, Choreography Assistant.

“We had the incredible opportunity to pilot Frozen JR. back in 2018,” says Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. “It is such a joy to revisit this beloved title with the next generation of actors. Frozen JR. is a touching story about the power of love and family that's perfect for all ages this holiday season!”

The cast of Frozen JR. includes Inara Ahmad, Chelsea Backer, Sophie Belov, Sidney Bonnell, Eve Cangemi, Joey Carson, Scarlett Chapman, Maibry Cifu, Emma Dobrik, Ellie Dombroski, Lilianna Dudek, Aniyah Grayson, Nathaniel de Hombre, Jeremy Hsu, Charli Kyriakoulis, Gavin Lamatina, Juliette Lamatina, Gabriella Levi, Isabelle Martone, Lucia Miuccio, Kylie Ortiz, Samantha Scilleri, Emma Stanley, Aadya Tandon, Lydia Topps, and Ashlee Vissers. (See ticketing website for the double-cast schedule.)

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area. Since 2016, Aspire has received 19 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations – including Best Overall Production for its 2023 production of The Addams Family - four Broadway World Regional Awards (50+ nominations), and 35 National Youth Arts Awards (50+ nominations).