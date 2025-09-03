Art House Productions Unveils Lineup for JC Fridays in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art House Productions has revealed lineup for JC Fridays, taking place on Friday, September 12th. Jersey City's premier quarterly arts festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature a diverse array of events, including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more, hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations. Attendees are encouraged to explore multiple venues to discover new art and engage with the local arts scene. Complete event listings and an interactive map are available at www.jcfridays.com.

Jersey City is home to one of the most vibrant art scenes in the tri-state area, boasting a wealth of talented artists. JC Fridays provides a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with artists, experience their latest works, and immerse themselves in the creative community.

An interactive map is available at www.jcfridays.com to help patrons locate artists and venues, as well as create personalized schedules.

Event Hosts Include: Art for Everyone, Art House Gallery, Cats & Dogs Thrift, City Swipes, Cranky Angel, DGA Studio, Dvora 175 2nd, Dvora Art House, Dvora Hamilton House, EONTA SPACE, Gallery 14C, Gardenship & Kasia Skorynkiewicz, Griot Cafe, HDSID, JC Instrumental, JC Print Room, Meow Mini Mart, Metro Music Academy, Millicent Ansah, Nimbus Arts Center & Bridge Art Gallery, Novado Gallery, Orlando Cuevas, Outliers Gallery, Pro Arts Jersey City, Project Greenville, Saint Peters University, Shifra Arts LLC, SMUSH Gallery, The Oakman, Tina Maneca, Uforia Dispensary, Undead Arts, and Zero Kid NJ

JC Fridays Highlighted Events – September 12, 2025

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN

A Zombie Opera Popup Concert

618 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

7 PM – 8 PM

Undead Arts returns to its roots to present "A Zombie Opera Popup Concert," its second Jersey Avenue stoop concert of 2025. Hear the streets fill with music once more as past Zombie Opera singers rise from the grave to hit the "stage," joined by a performer of the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players in a one-hour concert of opera's greatest hits, from 7pm to 8pm. Come early or stay late to get a picture or a portrait with our iconic UFO set before it's retired and hear a few exciting announcements from the Undead Arts team.

JOURNAL SQUARE

New Studio Opening Professor Art Exhibition

920 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ 07306

4 PM – 8:30 PM

Stop by Saint Peter’s University for a special faculty art exhibition at Rankin Hall, the creative hub where art classes are taught. This showcase highlights the work of three distinguished faculty artists whose practices span a wide spectrum of contemporary art-making—from immersive technology to traditional fine arts. Featuring: Trish Gianakis, Daniel Cosentino, and Frank Gimpaya.

WEST SIDE

Stretch & Sketch 3

546 West Side Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304

2:45 PM – 4:45 PM

Created and curated by educator, poet, and host Millicent Ansah, Stretch & Sketch blends storytelling, movement, and art to support children in exploring emotions, building empathy, developing self-regulation skills, and encouraging artistic expression. The series is rooted in the belief that creativity and mindfulness are powerful tools for emotional growth, offering children joyful and meaningful ways to connect with their inner world. This free workshop is open to children ages 4 and up.

THE HEIGHTS

For the Love of Art

51 Sanford Pl, Jersey City, NJ 07307

4 PM – 6 PM

Shifra Arts LLC will be hosting a free workshop for kids aged 9-13 years old making artwork with help from artist Shaheen Yadav. On canvas they will be creating a unique piece using different techniques in the acrylic medium. Based on the level the child is comfortable with, Shaheen will work with and assist them in creating a piece that they are proud of. In addition to this, another young artist's work will be displayed and will be available for sale.

GREENVILLE

Past Present Future

128 Winfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305

4 PM – 7 PM

Join Project Greenville on JC Fridays to ponder the past, present, and future as interpreted, and depicted, by a great group of local artists. Experience art, conversation, music, hopes, and memories with snacks!