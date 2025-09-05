Art House Productions Reveals Recipients of the Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund to Support Artists And Teachers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions is proud to announce the ten recipients of the Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund, a new microgrant program honoring the life and spirit of beloved artist and social worker Javiera “Javi” Rodriguez.

In its inaugural year, the Fund has awarded ten $1,000 microgrants to the following artists and teachers: Matthew Barteluce, Crystal Davis, Gabriel Hernandez, Jin Jung, Samantha Laddin, Vincent Minervini, Reynold "Chinaza Sol" Ray-Offor, Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, Adam Tharpe, and Athena Toledo.

Javi was a dedicated social worker, artist, and jewelry designer, as well as a cherished member of both the Art House and Jersey City communities. Her passing in April 2020 left an immeasurable void, and this fund was created to carry forward her spirit of creativity, generosity, and commitment to others.

The selection process for the Legacy Art Fund was highly competitive. The chosen proposals reflect a range of practices—education, visual art, community engagement, and free public programming—all demonstrating creativity, passion, and a deep commitment to Jersey City. Together, these artists and educators embody the best of our community and point toward a vibrant, inspiring future.

“We are honored to support these talented artists and educators who reflect both artistic excellence and a deep commitment to the Jersey City community,” said Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. “This inaugural group of grantees truly captures the spirit of the Legacy Art Fund, and we can't wait to see the impact of their work.”

The Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund is made possible thanks to generous donations from individuals and community members, especially those who contributed during Hudson Gives 2025. Contributions of any amount can be made through the Art House website to ensure this program continues to uplift artists and teachers for years to come.

To donate to the Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund or learn more, visit: arthouseproductions.org

