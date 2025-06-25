Art House Productions Launches Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions is launching the Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund, a new microgrant program honoring the life and spirit of beloved artist and social worker Javiera “Javi” Rodriguez.

Javi was a dedicated social worker at Becton Regional High School in East Rutherford, NJ, known for her fierce advocacy, compassion, and commitment to the students and families she served. She was also a gifted artist, jewelry designer, and maker under the name Javiera Magaly. A cherished member of the Art House community, Javi volunteered at the annual Snow Ball Gala year after year. Her sudden passing in April 2020, during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, left an immeasurable void in her community and in the lives of all who knew and loved her.

In tribute to Javi's enduring legacy, Art House will award ten $1,000 microgrants annually to artists and teachers. These grants reflect Javi's two great passions: nurturing creativity and empowering young people to thrive.

“At a time when artists and educators are being asked to do more with less, this fund offers meaningful support and a reminder that generosity and creativity can be transformative forces,” said Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. “Javi believed every young person deserves the opportunity to dream and create. Through this fund, we're honoring that belief and ensuring her spirit continues to uplift others.”

Each year on April 2nd, Art House gathers to celebrate Javi's life. This year's gathering marked a major step forward with the official creation of the Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund. The initiative is designed not only to provide financial relief, but also to reaffirm the essential role of the arts in education and community life.

“We see firsthand how powerful art can be for healing, for connection, and for joy,” said Andrea McKenna, Gallery Director at Art House. “Javi was my Best Friend and a force to be reckoned with. This fund allows that force to continue on. It's about more than money—it's about honoring a legacy of love, service, and artistic spirit."

Comments

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...