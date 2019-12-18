Art Historian Dr. Sarah Mills To Lecture On The History Of Weaving And The Silk Industry At The Visual Arts Center Of NJ

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, in partnership with the Summit Historical Society, will host a lecture by art historian Dr. Sarah Mills on Sunday, January 26, from 3-5 PM. Mills will discuss the history of weaving and how it relates to the Art Center's current exhibition, Painted Threads.

Mills has devoted her career to the theory and practice of modern weaving in the US. Her essay, "Why Weaving Now?" which was included in the catalogue for the Art Center's current exhibition, Painted Threads, considers the relevance of weaving as a form of art-making in an age of hyper-technology. Her lecture will touch on these points, while framing the work on display in that context, allowing those in attendance to gain a deeper understanding of the works and the artists who created them. In addition, Mills will discuss the rich history Summit has with the silk industry, the multiple silk mills that used to call the city home, and the lone remaining building, located on Morris Avenue. The lecture is free and open to the public.

About Dr. Sarah Mills

Dr. Sarah Mills is a professor of art history at Westchester Community College, SUNY, and is writing a book on the history of modern American weaving in art and design. Her work has been supported by the Decorative Arts Trust, Classical American Homes Preservation Trust, and most recently, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she held a Chester Dale Fellowship.



For over 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Adult and children's group tours are available throughout the year. Gallery hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.

