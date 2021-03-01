Art + Feminism Lecture and Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon to Take Place in Honor of Women's History Month

In honor of Women's History Month, Art House Productions, along with Hudson County Community College & Seton Hall University, present Art+Feminism Lecture on Wednesday, March 24 at 12:30pm EST via Zoom. Click here to register for the lecture.

On April 7 from 10:00am-1:00pm EST, the Walsh Library and the Walsh Gallery will host Seton Hall's second Art+Feminism Wikipedia edit-a-thon. All are invited to register to become "Wikipedians" and edit or create a Wikipedia page for an artist. Click here to register for the event.

According to the Art+Feminism website, the non-profit organization "directly addresses the inequality of gender, feminism, and the arts on Wikipedia." This is accomplished through a coordinated campaign of online training materials and volunteer-organized "edit-a-thons" at a variety of cultural and intellectual institutions across the globe.

In the lecture on March 24, Brooke Duffy and Jeanne Brasile will provide an overview of the ways in which women and gender diverse artists have traditionally been and continue to be excluded from the art historical canon and global art markets. They will share background information about the Art+Feminism organization and objectives of their wiki-thons. The lecture culminates with a hands-on activity in which participants can engage with, critically read, and converse about artist Wikipedia pages.

To request closed captions or ASL interpreters, please email info@arthouseproductions.org at least 72 hours before the event.

