Apply Now for the North to Shore Music Festival Creators Grant

North to Shore Music Festival is not only bringing great entertainment to Asbury Park, Atlantic City, and Newark, but the Festival is also recognizing talented small businesses, creators, artists, producers, and more in those cities with a grant.



North to Shore will award Community Arts Grants of up to $5,000 to artists, producers, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations based in Asbury Park, Atlantic City, and Newark to self-produce events during North to Shore's festival week that will take place in their city. Grantees will be chosen by a committee of local arts and culture leaders from each city—your neighbors and peers! Between 15 and 20 grants will be awarded in each city.





Asbury Park: June 10 – 16

Atlantic City: June 17 – 23

Newark: June 24 – 30





For the first time, grants will also be offered to artists interested in performing on the North to Shore Festival Community Showcase Stages in the heart of each city.





Community Arts Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to artists, producers, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations based in Asbury Park, Atlantic City, and Newark to self-produce events or appear on a Community Showcase Stage during the North to Shore Festival.



Music, comedy, theater, dance, spoken word, visual arts, film, and more are to be included at large arenas and, in the clubs, galleries, theaters, and restaurants that make each city's downtown a vibrant destination. Once again, the Festival will offer locally based artists and organizations grants to produce one-of-a-kind events during the festival week in their city.



Apply now through November 21 at www.northtoshore.com.



A virtual information session for grant applicants will be held on October 26, and those chosen to appear at the Festival will be notified by late December. To register, visit www.northtoshore.com





About the North to Shore Festival

The North to Shore Festival, launched in 2023, features all the talent, diversity and creativity that New Jersey has to offer, packed into three extraordinary weekends of performances, screenings, parties and conversations in three of the state's most iconic cities. Hosted by Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark, the North to Shore Festival brings together events at more than 100 venues for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy's vision of a celebration worthy of the Garden State's long legacy of innovation in the arts, film and technology. For the latest updates and new concert listings, visit northtoshore.com.



About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997 and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org for more information.

