Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Comes to NJPAC in May

Performances run May 12-14, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Comes to NJPAC in May

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, America's beloved cultural ambassador to the world, completes its 22-city coast-to-coast North American tour at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, 2023. Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, Ailey returns to the NJPAC stage for the 24th time with exciting premieres, a powerful new production, and repertory favorites including Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations. Other NJPAC activities include Ailey Day April 29 (a free community day of dance classes), a Schooltime Performance May 12 for young students, and its annual summer AileyCamp June 26-August 4. (Please scroll down for the complete schedule and program.)

Audiences will have two opportunities to experience the "New Jersey Premieres" program (Fri., May 12, 8pm and Sun., May 14 at 3pm), featuring acclaimed choreographer Kyle Abraham's Are You in Your Feelings?, a celebration of Black culture, Black music, and the youthful spirit that perseveres in us all. Scored to a "mixtape" of soul, hip-hop, and R&B from featuring beloved musical artists like Jhené Aiko, Drake, Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar, Jazmine Sullivan, and Summer Walker, the critically applauded work explores the connections among music, communication, and personal memory. The program also welcomes In a Sentimental Mood by Jamar Roberts, an intimate scene from the domestic life of a couple that becomes an exploration of love and desire. The work is set to an original composition by Duke Ellington and four jazz standards given an avant-garde twist by composer Rafiq Bhatia.

The "Classic Ailey" program (Sat., May 13, 8pm) highlights the new production of Survivors (1986), Alvin Ailey's impassioned tribute to the profound courage and terrible anguish of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, which will be seen this season for the first time since 1988. A soundtrack of Max Roach's richly varied drumming and Abbey Lincoln's powerful vocals sets the emotional tone for a work that presents a portrait of people transformed by injustice and lifts up those who resist oppression in any form. This program also features two Alvin Ailey classics set to the musical genius of Duke Ellington: Reflections in D, a strong yet serene solo known to highlight the grace, artistry, and power of the male dancer and Night Creature, a bubbly champagne cocktail of a dance that perfectly fuses Ailey's buoyant choreography and Duke Ellington's sparkling music.

The inspiring finale of all performances is Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations, which has uplifted audiences in every city on the tour. Since its creation in 1960, Revelations has been seen by more people around the world than any other modern dance work moving audiences with its powerful storytelling and soul-stirring music, evoking timeless themes of determination, hope, and transcendence. Springing from Ailey's childhood memories of growing up in the south and attending services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Texas, Revelations pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the African American and explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition.

Ailey's 32 extraordinary dancers include two New Jersey natives: Montclair's Chalvar Monteiro and Newark's Christopher Taylor, who will make his NJPAC debut as a member of the renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. In 2011, Taylor's journey to dance began when he attended the inaugural AileyCamp Newark, and continued training at The Ailey School on scholarship, before dancing with Ailey II for two seasons. Alongside Company member Solomon Dumas, Taylor is only the second former AileyCamper to join Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Although AileyCamp is not meant to be a training ground for professional dancers, some students are awarded scholarships to further study at The Ailey School or pursue training at other accredited dance schools and have later performed with professional dance companies.



Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank Photo
Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank
On Sunday, April 30th at 2 PM and Monday, May 1 at 7:30 PM, Playground Theatre Project will present, Lost Angels at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in the Vogel Theatre. These are the very first public performances of this revamped social issues one-act play that has been touring schools throughout the east coast over the past seven years.
Interview: Kevin ORourke in OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep from 5/4 to 5/27 Photo
Interview: Kevin O'Rourke in OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep from 5/4 to 5/27
New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) in Long Branch will present 'Our Shrinking, Shrinking World' written by Richard Dresser and directed by Joe Cacaci. Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin O'Rourke who plays Dr. Lyman Hidalgo-Nyquist in the show about his career and the upcoming show at NJ Rep.
Christiane Noll, Ashley Spencer, and More Join Casts For SOMA Reading Series Photo
Christiane Noll, Ashley Spencer, and More Join Casts For SOMA Reading Series
The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has announced the casts for the inaugural SOMA backStage Reading Series productions: REVIVAL by Broadway veterans Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen (Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m.) and STILL by Juilliard Fellow Lia Romeo (Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.).
Resorts Casino Hotel plays host to Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell Live Photo
Resorts Casino Hotel plays host to Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell Live
As part of the North to Shore Festival announced recently by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy at NJPAC’s Prudential Hall, the popular Meat Loaf & Jim Steinman tribute band (Remember Jones – Bat of Hell Live) will perform inside the Superstar Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red BankPlayground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank
April 27, 2023

On Sunday, April 30th at 2 PM and Monday, May 1 at 7:30 PM, Playground Theatre Project will present, Lost Angels at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in the Vogel Theatre. These are the very first public performances of this revamped social issues one-act play that has been touring schools throughout the east coast over the past seven years.
Christiane Noll, Ashley Spencer, and More Join Casts For SOMA Reading SeriesChristiane Noll, Ashley Spencer, and More Join Casts For SOMA Reading Series
April 27, 2023

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has announced the casts for the inaugural SOMA backStage Reading Series productions: REVIVAL by Broadway veterans Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen (Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m.) and STILL by Juilliard Fellow Lia Romeo (Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.).
Resorts Casino Hotel plays host to Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell LiveResorts Casino Hotel plays host to Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell Live
April 27, 2023

As part of the North to Shore Festival announced recently by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy at NJPAC’s Prudential Hall, the popular Meat Loaf & Jim Steinman tribute band (Remember Jones – Bat of Hell Live) will perform inside the Superstar Theatre.
NJPAC Announces New Classical Shows For 2023/24 Featuring Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, And MoreNJPAC Announces New Classical Shows For 2023/24 Featuring Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, And More
April 26, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and the Smart Family Foundation; David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini has announced the 2023/24 Classical Performances.
Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy PLAY ON By Rick Abbot  Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy PLAY ON By Rick Abbot  
April 26, 2023

Get ready for the zany comedy, “Play On!” by Rick Abbot, presented by Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College. The play-within-a-play is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta.
share