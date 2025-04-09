Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces Casting and Creative Team for 1776

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its May musical, 1776. The show will run eight performances May 9-May 18, 2025.

Tickets are available at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey. Best seats are available for evening performances.

1776

America's Prize-Winning Musical

May 9 – May 18, 2025

Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Book by Peter Stone

Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards

Original Production Directed by Peter Hunt

Originally Produced on the Broadway Stage by Stuart Ostrow

Witness the birth of a nation in 1776: a revolutionary musical experience! Join John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, and other iconic figures as they draft the Declaration of Independence. This award-winning musical is a gripping portrayal of some of the most pivotal moments in American history. 1776 is not just a musical; it's a captivating journey that brings history to life with stirring melodies and a patriotic spirit. 1776 is the winner of three Tony Awards including Best Musical.

“With the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on the horizon, there's no better time to revisit 1776,” remarked Pamela Ward, Executive Director at Algonquin Arts Theatre. “This musical gives audiences a chance to step into the history books and experience the determination, debate, and human stories behind one of our country's most defining moments.”

The cast for 1776 includes:

JOHN C. SHORT (John Adams) was recently seen at Algonquin Arts in Footloose (Cowboy Bob), The Diary of Anne Frank (Otto) and Cats (Gus). Other recent credits: Christmas Carol Radio Play (Jake Laurents) and BatBoy (Dr . Parker).

BARRY PRAG (Benjamin Franklin) has acted in, and directed plays for 50 years. He recently received an award for teaching Public Speaking at Middlesex College as an adjunct for 70 consecutive semesters. As an actor he has appeared in The Crucible (Giles Corey), The Odd Couple (Oscar/Felix), Rumors (Ken), Moon Over Buffalo (George Hay) and Bus Stop (Dr. Lyman). Direction: Outside Mullingar, The Actress, The Underpants, Leading Ladies, and Social Security.

JASON TAMASHAUSKY (JOHN DICKINSON) is excited to be making his Algonquin Arts Theater debut in 1776! At Spring Lake Theater he was seen in The Prom (Sheldon), HMS Pinafore (Captain Corcoran), 1776 (Dickinson) and The Secret Garden (Archibald). Other credits include Plays in the Park, Light Opera NJ, and Playhouse 22.

DAVE FRETZ (EDWARD RUTLEDGE) was seen at AAT in Jesus Christ Superstar (Annas), Amadeus (Baron VonStrack), Into the Woods (Narrator), Man of LaMancha (Duke/Innkeeper), Hello Dolly! (Rudy), Fiddler on the Roof (Avram), The Diary of Anne Frank (Mr. VanDaan). Other roles include: Sweeney Todd (Jonas Fogg), Clue (Col. Mustard), and Fiddler on the Roof (Rabbi).

JOSEPH FICARRA (Thomas Jefferson) is the theatre's production manager & prop designer. Joe wears many hats around the theatre. He can be found at the back of the house mixing sound, in the workshop building props, or on stage performing. Credits include such roles as Scrooge! (Ghost of Christmas Present) Man of La Mancha (Doctor Carrasco), Cabaret (Cliff).

VICTOR BRESCIA (John Hancock) is thrilled to be on the Algonquin Stage. Favorite roles include: Evita (Peron), 1776 (Rutledge), The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd (Sir) and Guys & Dolls (Nathan). Victor is a graduate of SUNY Purchase.

MARIA HEITMANN (MARTHA JEFFERSON) is excited to back at AAT! A Theatre Artist in NYC|DC|NJ, she is a Director at DC's Nu Sass Productions. Previous Algonquin credits: Joseph… Dreamcoat (Narrator). Other credits include: Peter… Starcatcher (Black Stache; Phoenix Productions), Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins; Phoenix), Oklahoma! (Laurey; Premier), Taming... Shrew (Katherina; OCCRTC), and DC's 2021 Monologue Madness Champion.



CHRISTINA RYAN (Abigail Adams) is happy to be back on the Algonquin stage after playing Vi Moore in Footloose! Other credits: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Lucy), Ragtime (Mother), The Secret Garden (Rose), Legally Blonde (Vivienne), Jekyll & Hyde (Emma), The Last 5 Years (Cathy).

JEFF BODNAR (CHARLES THOMSON) 1776 marks Jeff's sixth AAT production, including Grease (Teen Angel), Hunchback (Clopin), and most recently Footloose (Rev. Shaw Moore). He acted professionally for years before becoming a Realtor with Goldstone Realtors. He'd love to be seen selling your home, so if you or anyone you know is buying or selling, please remember your kindly Secretary Thomson, and DM him on FB. You can also catch him in the upcoming feature film A Great Awakening (William Paterson), ironically also set in Independence Hall.

BRENDAN FLANAGAN (Richard Henry LEE) Brendan is utterly elated to be a part of 1776. Favorite AAT credits include: Man of La Mancha (Sancho), South Pacific (Billis), Carousel (Mr. Snow), A Christmas Story (Jean Shepherd), Noises Off (Tim), Kinky Boots (Don), and a smattering of others.

MIKE DEVITO (ANDREW MCNAIR) is thrilled to make his debut with Algonquin. Previous credits include: Scrooge (Ebenezer Scrooge), Beauty & the Beast (Maurice), Into the Woods (Cinderella's Father), Wizard of Oz (Uncle Henry/Guard), The Full Monty (Tony Giordano), Annie (Drake), Camelot (Featured Knight), JC Superstar (Priest/Guard), Ragtime (Ensemble), Man of La Mancha (Governor/Innkeeper), Grease (Vince Fontaine) and the award-winning Blood Brothers (Ensemble).

PAUL CALIENDO (STEPHEN HOPKINS) is excited to be performing again at AAT. Off Broadway: Trial on the Potomac (starring Rich Little), Journey To The Sea Of Palestine, Favorite roles: On Golden Pond (Norman), Noises Off (Selsdon), West Side Story (Doc), White Christmas (Gen. Waverly), Broadway Bound (Ben), Ragtime (Grandfather), Legally Blonde (Callahan), TV: Evil Lives Here on the ID Channel.

ANDREW FRALINGER (ROGER SHERMAN) is excited to be making his Algonquin debut! Andrew has performed for over 20 years in theatre in South Jersey, including for the Levoy Theatre, Oakwood Summer Theatre, and the Blue Moon Theatre. Most recently Andrew performed in Laughter on the 23rd Floor (Lucas) at Masquerade Theatre and Noises Off (Tim Allgood) at Burlington Co. Footlighters.

JOSEPH David Bryant (Robert Livingston) is stoked to return to the Algonquin stage! A theatre artist based in NJ, he has been performing for over seven years in musical theatre. Previous AAT credits: Joseph… Dreamcoat (Simeon), Spring Awakening (Otto), and Fiddler on the Roof (Mendel). Other credits: Oklahoma! (Curly; Kelsey Theatre Company).

BRIAN POLLOCK (Thomas McKean) was previously seen at AAT in Biloxi Blues (Sgt. Toomey). Other credits: Titanic (Captain Smith), Oklahoma (Carnes), Scrooge (Tom Jenkins, Mr. Fizzing), Oliver! (Bill Sikes), Elf (Walter) Addams Family (Mal) & Hands on a Hard Body (Frank Nugent).

KARL LOVELAND (DR. LYMAN HALL) is thrilled to be in Algonquin's 1776! Previous roles include: The Secret Garden (Albert), 1776 (Livingston), How to Succeed (J.B. Biggley), It Shoulda Been You (Walter/Uncle Morty) and Bright Star (Stanford).

MICK MURTHA (SAMUEL CHASE) is delighted to be making his Algonquin debut! Past credits: School of Rock (Ensemble, Playhouse 22) and The Trail to Oregon! (Grandpa/Cletus Jones, October Ensemble). Mick also performs improv with ComedySportz Jersey Shore.

DAVID BEIL (James Wilson) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin, and was last seen here in the 2019 production of Annie (FDR). Other favorite recent roles include: The Pirates of Penzance (Samuel) and Scrooge (Ebenezer Scrooge).

DARREN DEANGELO (GEORGE READ) What an honor to be cast in this classic for my sixth production on the Algonquin stage. How lucky can a guy get! Enjoy the history! Prior AAT roles include: Fiddler on the Roof (Mordcha), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Choir), Man of LaMancha (Barber), Elf (Mr.Greenway) and A Christmas Carol (Charity Man).

KURT SHAFFER (CAESAR RODNEY) is making his debut at Algonquin Arts Theatre. Prior roles include: Bye, Bye, Birdie (Albert), Guys & Dolls (Benny) and 1776 (Adams). Kurt is an attorney so he considers the phrase "free time" to be an oxymoron, but his hobby is live fire cooking.

John Paul DURAZZO (LEWIS MORRIS) is excited to make his first appearance at the Algonquin! Notable credits include: The Drowsy Chaperone (Feldzieg), The Shawshank Redemption (Hadley), She Loves Me (Georg Nowack), Jesus Christ Superstar (Caiaphas) and Next to Normal (Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine).

AUSTIN MILER (JOSEPH HEWES) was last seen at AAT in The Who's Tommy. Favorite roles: West Side Story (Tony), Into the Woods (Jack) at Kean U., Joseph/Dreamcoat (Joseph) at Theatre Under the Stars, Charlie Brown (Schroeder) at CDC Theatre & Starmites (Spacepunk).

CHRIS RANDAZZO (John Witherspoon) has been involved in theatre for over 50 years appearing on stage at Sea Girt Elementary School, Christian Brothers Academy, Carleton College, and the Spring Lake Community Center. The play 1776 is his favorite, because even though it is a musical, it gets a lot right about what transpired in Philadelphia by the Founding Fathers of our nation.

JOHN B. GEKLE, JR. (JOSIAH BARTLETT) is pleased and proud to mark another show at the Algonquin. He just finished being the non-dancing Principal in Footloose last month. Past roles include: Peter Pan (Smee) and The Producers (Mr. Marks). Thank you for supporting the arts!

KYLE CATTONAR (PAINTER/LEATHER APRON) is excited to be making his AAT debut! Kyle has been an avid lover of the theatre since the age of five. Some of his favorite roles include Peter and The Starcatcher (Ted), and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Gypsy).

MAXWELL DEVIVO (COURIER) is thrilled to return to the Algonquin! Recent credits: The Diary of Anne Frank (Peter van Daan), Joseph…Dreamcoat (Benjamin), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: HSE (Draco Malfoy), and more. Max is a freshman acting major at GPAA. He is also a Life Scout with BSA Troop 36.

The 1776 creative team includes; Jan Topoleski, Director; Robert Sammond, Musical Director; Kathleen Pearlberg, Choreographer; Caroline Laberdee, Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Design, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Emily Davis, Costume Coordinator; Jennifer Barlow, Wig Design; Joe Ficarra, Prop Design; Jan Topoleski, Sound Design and Julie Nagy, Producer.

For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.

