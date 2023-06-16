AVENUE Q Comes to Luna Stage This Weekend

Avenue Q opens this weekend and runs for two performances: Friday, June 16 at 8pm and Sunday, June 18 at 7pm, on Luna’s main stage.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review: THE ROSE TATOO by Tennessee Williams at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-An E Photo 3 Review: THE ROSE TATOO by Tennessee Williams at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-An Enthralling Production
Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical Photo 4 Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical

AVENUE Q Comes to Luna Stage This Weekend

Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage will welcome Montclair High School students in a Career Internship Program (CIP) project: a workshop production of the poignant and irreverent musical, Avenue Q!

The project is a collaboration between friends and graduating seniors Ginger Uhlfelder (Director), Elena Bachmann (Music Director), Maggie Hogan, and Elliot Albright (Tech Directors), who hit the ground running this month in a swift, three-week rehearsal process for the show. The team was supported by Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage artists and given the technical resources of a professional theatre space, but still allowed full creative autonomy in making their vision a reality. 

The production features MHS actors Harry Carino, Guthrie Clark, Troi Gaines, Sunnie Hughes-Sellers, Kaelen Kinsella, Elodie Morss, Ava Read, and Rex Uhlfelder.

For Ginger Uhlfelder, who is helming the show, choosing Avenue Q for this opportunity was a no-brainer. “I love Avenue Q, it’s my favorite show of all time…It propels conversations that we would otherwise keep in the dark. It talks about sex, it talks about racism, it talks about these big issues in society that we tend to shy away from because we’re uncomfortable talking about them. It helps start those conversations, which I think is really important.” 

The students see the show as a kind of “last hurrah” for boundary-pushing theatre before they leave high school for their respective futures. Without the constraints of school oversight, the students have enjoyed taking the reins, particularly as they tackle riskier, more controversial subject matter.

“This year we were going to be doing a drama with SVPA that got shut down because some students didn’t like the content,” explained Uhlfelder. “Understandably so, some students were uncomfortable with what was being talked about in the show, and we ended up pivoting…but I still felt like after that experience, I wanted to show that we could do difficult material…and that high school students can handle difficult material.”

For these seniors, this show is not only a creative outlet, but a bridge to their next chapter. The “Career Internship Program” or “ CIP” at Montclair High School  is an opportunity for seniors in their final semester to take on a project or internship that supports their future career or educational goals. It helps integrate students into the professional world before starting college, and provides them with the chance to gain valuable experience and skills in the field of their choosing. Uhlfelder, who has been heavily involved in theatre for years and served as SVPA President at MHS, plans to attend dental school at Temple University in the fall. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without theatre…without stage management and directing in particular, I wouldn’t have the confidence to run my dental office in the future and to work collaboratively with a team of people. I just think theatre is so important, and I will never stop singing or doing art, even if I’m not necessarily studying it.”

Avenue Q opens this weekend and runs for two performances: Friday, June 16 at 8pm and Sunday, June 18 at 7pm, on Luna’s main stage. For tickets, please visit : Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Luna Stage to Welcome Student Workshop of AVENUE Q This Week Photo
Luna Stage to Welcome Student Workshop of AVENUE Q This Week

Luna Stage will welcome Montclair High School students in a Career Internship Program (CIP) project: a workshop production of the poignant and irreverent musical, Avenue Q!

2
Rufus Wainwright Performs Music From His New Release Folkocracy at MPAC This Month Photo
Rufus Wainwright Performs Music From His New Release Folkocracy at MPAC This Month

One of the great male vocalists and songwriters of his generation, Rufus Wainwright performs music from his new release Folkocracy at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 29 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

3
JCTC Hosts Free Events in Jersey City Photo
JCTC Hosts Free Events in Jersey City

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) in partnership with Jersey City Free Public Library (Cunningham Branch) and I Love Greenville will present WHAT JERSEY CITY MEANS TO ME Featuring Kevin Powell. A human & civil rights activist, poet, journalist, filmmaker, author of 16 books, Hip-hop historian and author of an upcoming Tupac Shakur biography, Powell is a native son of the Greenville section of Jersey City.

4
Groundbreaking Play ALL MY SONS By Arthur Miller Opens At Star Royale Theatre For A Riveti Photo
Groundbreaking Play ALL MY SONS By Arthur Miller Opens At Star Royale Theatre For A Riveting Two-Weekend Run

Star Royale Theatre (formerly Rhino Theatre) renowned for its commitment to produce high quality theatre has announced the highly anticipated opening of a two-week run of Arthur Miller's masterful play, 'All My Sons.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Round and Round the Garden
duCret Center of Art (6/22-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Delta Township by Joanne Callum Powers
West End Arts Center (6/15-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Music Mountain Theatre (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
South Orange Performing Arts Center, South Orange, NJ (7/15-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Democracy Sucks by Monica Bauer
West End Arts Center (6/22-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Attacca Quartet and American Repertory Ballet 
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater (6/22-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hand to God
Nutley Little Theatre (6/09-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You