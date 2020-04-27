A Work Of Heart Productions Hosts Online Musical Theatre Master Class

A Work of Heart Productions (AWOHP) hosted an online musical theatre master class throughout four weeks this month which culminated in a digital showcase.

Direction from industry professionals and master teachers, instruction in acting and vocal technique, and peer collaboration...all online and all at home! A year-round educational program for teens and college students, Bringing Broadway Home (BBH) typically operates in 5-6 week workshops. However, in light of our worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and our statewide "stay at home" order, Master Teachers and Artistic Directors Nicole Lippey and Angelo De Fazio have brought their mentorship program "home" to students via remote video classes.

An audition-only program, each student is assigned a song which is coached throughout the week by Nicole, Angelo, and professional New York artist mentors, this session including Katie Travis (Christina Daae, Broadway and National Tour of Phantom of the Opera), Natalie Powers (Chava, National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof), and more!

"We're thrilled to be able to offer this exhilarating program online. Everyone is trying to remain positive and occupied during this difficult time, and our talented students have a wonderful craving to learn from us and our amazing artist mentors," says Nicole Lippey, AWOHP founder/artistic director.

Students in this session include Dan Amorim (Bridgewater), Fallon Billy (Bridgewater), Patrick Blood (Bridgewater), Derek Boxer (Bridgewater), Sarah Brown (Bridgewater), Mackenzie Cavagnaro (North Haledon), Jillian Cetrulo (Wayne), Nicole Circelli (East Hanover), Caitlin Dalton (Clifton), Sylvie Friedman (Livingston), Kaitlyn Huamani (Gladstone), Cameron Knauf (Bridgewater), Elena Latiano (Clifton), Sophia Lellos (Wayne), Hallie Lippey (Bridgewater), Grace Liriano (Montvale), Courtney Mincolelli (Whippany), and Emily Sgroi (Boston, MA)

For more information, and to view our digital showcase, please visit http://www.workofheartproductions.com.





