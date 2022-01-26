27 Schools to Participate in the 2022 Freddy Awards Program

The State Theatre Center for the Arts has announced the 2022 FREDDY Awards, the 20th Anniversary of the program, recognizing and rewarding exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theater in high schools in Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania, and Warren County, New Jersey.

Lists of 2022 FREDDY© Awards participating schools, along with their productions are available at www.freddyawards.org. Please check web for updates and changes to ticket information.

The 2022 FREDDY© Awards program will culminate in a live, 3-hour television awards ceremony on Thursday, May 26th from the State Theatre. Produced in partnership with WFMZ Channel 69, the show will be broadcast live from 7 PM - 10 PM on WFMZ and on the web at www.wfmz.com. Tickets to the Ceremony on May 26th are made available to participating schools.

Sponsors of the 2022 FREDDY AWARDS include Producing Partner 69 WFMZ and Signature Partner Lehigh Valley Health Network. For a full list of sponsors visit freddyawards.org/sponsors

The FREDDY© Awards broadcast has been honored three regional EMMY Awards, in 2005, 2011 & 2019, and has also received 5 additional EMMY Nominations, 6 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards, including the 2008 Award for Outstanding Television Program Designed for Children, and 6 Associated Press Award for Public Affairs. The 2008 FREDDY© program was the subject of a feature-length film documentary, Most Valuable Players, by Canyon Back Films, Los Angeles. Released in 2010, the documentary is part of Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) documentary film club which premiered in 2011, and is available on DVD and streaming on Netflix.

Scholarships & Community Awards

Since 2003, over $1.8 million in college scholarships, paid internships and community awards have been awarded to FREDDY Award's participating students. For the list of 2022 Scholarship and Community opportunities visit http://freddyawards.org/scholarships-community-awards

2022 FREDDY Preview Night - Wednesday, May 25th

DRESS REHEARSAL

Catch a glimpse of performance rehearsals including the Opening and Closing numbers, Lead Actor & Actress Medleys and Overall Musical Nominees. $25 adults/$10 students*. 4:30 PM - 10 PM. Stay for an hour or stay all night. *

PREVIEW PARTY IN THE LEHIGH VALLEY HEALTH NETWORK GALLERY & ANNEX

Delicious Buffet, Complimentary Beverages, Open Seating on Mezzanine Level to watch dress rehearsal, Silent Auction, and more! $95 per person; Bring your friends, 6 Pack of tickets just $500. 4:30 PM - 8 PM.

*Students must be accompanied by an adult, children under 8 not permitted. This is a television rehearsal for the FREDDY© Awards broadcast. Performances subject to time restraints and changes necessary for the broadcast. No use of Camera, video or electronic recording devices permitted - may interfere with production radio frequency.

Photo credit: Tom Kosa