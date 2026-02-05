12 Local Finalists Revealed for BERGENPAC IDOL

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bergen Performing Arts Center has announced the BergenPAC Idol, a music competition open to middle and high school students in Bergen County. The finalists have been selected, and now it's time for the big event, where the singers will compete on Thursday, February 26, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $20.00 for general admission and $10.00 with a student ID.

This year, the competition was open to middle and high school students from Bergen County. There were two rounds of auditions: the first phase involved video submissions, while the second round featured live auditions on the main stage of bergenPAC.

Alexander Diaz, Executive Director, shared, “We all miss Englewood Idol and the sense of community it created. That program which was an effort led by former Englewood Public School teacher Judy Aronson and supported wholeheartedly by then-Mayor and bergenPAC founder Frank Huttle, III, left a lasting impact, and its absence was deeply felt. We're thrilled to reintroduce that spirit through a new talent competition now open to all middle and high school students across Bergen County. The talent showcased in the submissions has been truly exceptional, and we can't wait to celebrate these young performers at the finale.

Below are the twelve finalists chosen to perform in the final show on February 26, where a panel of entertainment executives will judge their performances.

The final contestants will compete for the following top three prizes:



● $1,000 Cash Prize + Opening Act for a bergenPAC mainstage show, + professional press package, trophy, sash and crown

● $500 cash prize, professional press package, plus automatic acceptance and a role in our Showtime HS production of Rent which takes place in the spring.

● $250 Cash Prize + Free Scholarship for one year for Music, Dance & Theater classes of your choice at the bergenPAC Performing Arts School

Finalists

1 ) Zabelle Avanesyan

Bergen County Academies

Wyckoff



2) Taylor Bradford

Dumont High School

Dumont



3) Zachary Calderon

Ramapo High School

Wyckoff



4) Vidda Del Orbe

Saddle Brook Highschool

Saddle Brook



5) Luciano Guidetti

Paramus H.S.

Paramus



6) Jackie Jesner

Demarest Middle School

Demarest



7) Lia Kurman

Tenafly H.S.

Tenafly



8) Ellie-May Martinez

Ridgefield Memorial High School

Ridgefield, New Jersey



9) Viana Mattson

Park Ridge High School

Park Ridge



10) Maria Papson

Ramsey High School

Ramsey



11) Royina Patel

Bergen County Academies

Ridgewood



12) Chloe Yacoub

Rutherford High School

Rutherford