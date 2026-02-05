 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Deon Cole to Return to NJPAC With All-New Stand-Up Set

The comedian and actor brings new material to Newark.

By: Feb. 05, 2026
Deon Cole to Return to NJPAC With All-New Stand-Up Set Image

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome back comedian and actor Deon Cole for a performance featuring brand-new stand-up material. The appearance will take place at NJPAC in Newark.

Cole is known for his observational comedy style and understated delivery. In addition to his work as a stand-up comedian, he is widely recognized for his television roles on Black-ish and Grown-ish, as well as his recent starring role in Average Joe. His film and television credits also include The Color Purple, The Madness, and the Barbershop franchise.

Cole’s work has earned multiple honors, including NAACP Image Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Tickets for the performance are on sale now and are available through NJPAC’s website, by phone, or at the NJPAC Box Office in Newark.

 




Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos