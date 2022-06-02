Tom Perrotta Will Appear in Conversation With Richard Russo About TRACY FLICK CAN'T WIN at the Music Hall Lounge

On Tuesday, July 12 at 7pm, bestselling author Tom Perrotta visits The Music Hall's Lounge with his new novel, TRACY FLICK CAN'T WIN. The iconic protagonist of Tom Perrotta's Election-played by Reese Witherspoon in the movie adaptation-Tracy Flick is back and, once again, is determined to take high school politics by storm.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"We are thrilled to welcome literary audiences back to 131 Congress Street, and what a way to kick it off!" says Brittany Wason, literary producer at The Music Hall. "Tom Perrotta is beloved by book worms and cinephiles alike, and his latest book is perfect for summer reading lists. I'm also excited to welcome back Richard Russo as the evening's interlocutor."

In classic Perrotta style, TRACY FLICK CAN'T WIN is a sharp, darkly comic, and pitch-perfect reflection on our current moment. Election fans and newcomers alike will love this compelling novel chronicling the second act of one of the most memorable characters of our time.

Tracy Flick is a hardworking assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey. Still ambitious but feeling a little stuck and underappreciated in midlife, Tracy gets a jolt of good news when the longtime principal, Jack Weede, abruptly announces his retirement, creating a rare opportunity for Tracy to ascend to the top job.

Energized by the prospect of her long-overdue promotion, Tracy throws herself into her work with renewed zeal, determined to prove her worth to the students, faculty, and School Board, while also managing her personal life-a ten-year-old daughter, a needy doctor boyfriend, and a burgeoning meditation practice. But nothing ever comes easily to Tracy Flick, no matter how diligent or qualified she happens to be.

As she broods on the past, Tracy becomes aware of storm clouds brewing in the present. Is she really a shoo-in for the principal job? Is the Superintendent plotting against her? Why is the School Board President's wife trying so hard to be her friend? And why can't she ever get what she deserves?

ABOUT Tom Perrotta

Tom Perrotta is the bestselling author of ten works of fiction, including Election and Little Children, both of which were made into critically acclaimed movies, and The Leftovers and Mrs. Fletcher, which were both adapted into HBO series. He lives outside Boston.

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Tom Perrotta with TRACY FLICK CAN'T WIN on Tuesday, July 12, at 7pm is $44. Ticket Package includes reserved seat, book (TRACY FLICK CAN'T WIN, $27, hardcover), author discussion, Q+A, beverage, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.